Nigeria: Dangote Cement Moves to Support Phyna's Sister Following Auchi Crash, Leg Amputation

The pledge follows Phyna's public outcry and mounting pressure from public figures and social media users demanding justice and transparency in the case.

Dangote Cement Plc has pledged full support for Ruth Otabor, the sister of BBNaija Season 7 winner, Phyna, who was involved in an accident with the company's (Dangote) cement truck.

The tragic accident occurred on Wednesday, just six days after Ms Otabor graduated from Auchi Polytechnic.

According to an eyewitness account recounted by Phyna, the heavy-duty truck ran over her sister's leg before it was eventually chased down and stopped by a bystander. It is unclear if Ms Otabor was in a vehicle or a bystander on the road when the accident occurred.

The reality TV star raised the alarm about her sister's accident on Wednesday, sparking widespread outrage online.

Announcing the incident, Phyna posted on Instagram: "From all that has happened, you decided to rather tell the Nigerian police to remove the plate number on the truck that crushed my sister... What happened to seeing my sister first? If that truck and your driver should leave that station!!! I will be right back. I'm attending to my sister first. Na money you get, you no be God. But my God is bigger. Enough is enough".

Ms Otabor's legs were badly damaged during the accident and had to be amputated. The driver attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by a lecturer who witnessed the incident.

However, in a statement issued on Thursday, via its official X account, the Dangote Group acknowledged the incident and said senior officials from Dangote Cement Plc, alongside the company's insurers, visited the victim and her family at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Edo State.

"Following the recent road accident in Auchi, Edo State, involving one of our trucks, which sadly resulted in injury to Mrs. Ruth Otabor, senior officials from Dangote Cement Plc, together with our Insurance team, promptly visited the scene, engaged with law enforcement authorities, and visited the victim and her family at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State.

"This action reflects our unwavering commitment to the well-being of those affected. We are ensuring full support for Mrs. Otabor, including comprehensive medical care and appropriate compensation, in line with Dangote Group's welfare policy.

"Our thoughts remain with Ruth Otabor and her loved ones, and we wish her a full and speedy recovery," the statement read.

The development followed Phyna's public call for accountability after doctors amputated Ruth's leg due to the severity of her injuries.

Public figures, including veteran actress Kate Henshaw, have also amplified the call for justice on social media, adding to pressure on the company and authorities to ensure transparency in the investigation and proper restitution for the victim.

While offering sympathies to the family, the Dangote Group said its team "promptly visited the scene," met with police, and reiterated its commitment to the victim's recovery and welfare.