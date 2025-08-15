Ghana: Video Shows Ghanaians Destroying Stalls Allegedly Selling Illicit Drugs, Not Shops Belonging to Nigerians in Ghana

Video shows Ghanaians destroying stalls allegedly selling illicit drugs, not shops belonging to Nigerians in Ghana

IN SHORT: A video on social media shows residents of a town in Ghana destroying stalls allegedly selling drugs illegally, in April 2025. It does not show recent attacks on Igbo people's shops in the country.

A video is circulating on Facebook in Nigeria with users claiming that it shows Igbo people's shops being destroyed in Ghana.

One post, dated 15 July 2025, reads: "Happening In Ghana, GHANAIANS Destroying Igbo People's Shops, Asking Them To Leave Their Country."

The Igbo are one of the largest ethnic groups in Nigeria, primarily living in the southeastern part of the country. They are often regarded as enterprising.

On 29 July, protests broke out in parts of Ghana under the "Nigerians must go" banner. Ghanaians who took part in the demonstrations reportedly accused Nigerians of "rising crime" including ritual killings.

The same claim and video were found here, here, here and here.

But what exactly does the video show? We checked.

Video from unrelated event

If Ghanaians had attacked shops owned by Igbo people in Ghana, it would've made headlines. But we couldn't find any report from credible news outlets on this.

Africa Check broke the video into frames and ran them through a reverse image search. This led us to a video first posted on Facebook in April, with the caption: "Cracking down on illicit substances: Zango markets see demolition of drug infested shops."

Using keywords from the caption, we found several media reports about residents of Sabon Zango, under the "Zango Against Drugs" campaign, cracking down on shops claimed to be selling drugs.

Sabon Zango is a town in the Greater Accra region of Ghana.

The video shows Ghanaians destroying stalls allegedly selling illicit substances, not specifically Igbo people's shops in Ghana.