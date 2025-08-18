Nigeria: Tinubu Support Group Rallies Ahead of 2027, Drums Up Grassroots Mobilisation

The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) and government officials have intensified efforts to galvanise grassroots mobilisation in support of President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid.

At the weekend, former Kano State deputy governor and current chairman of the Federal Mortgage Bank, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna - who was also the APC's governorship candidate in Kano in 2023 - visited the TSG headquarters in Abuja, where he underscored the need for increased accountability and transparency.

He urged government officials to collaborate with the support group to amplify information about the administration's achievements and ongoing projects.

Welcoming him, TSG director-general, Dr. Tanko Umar Yakasai, reaffirmed the group's commitment to widely disseminate government successes as a way of fostering national unity and pride.

He described Gawuna's visit as a major show of support, stressing that it reassured members that their efforts were valued.

"This visit inspires courage and hope, demonstrating that our leaders value our work," Yakasai said.

He highlighted the role of hardworking members - many already serving in government positions - in advancing President Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda.

For those yet to be appointed, he encouraged continued dedication, emphasising that contributions to nation-building were not limited to official roles.

Addressing a recurring challenge, Yakasai promised to push for more accessible government loans and grants with flexible conditions, particularly for youths, entrepreneurs, and grassroots supporters.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also called for deeper engagement between state and federal authorities and support groups in future initiatives to further inclusivity and capacity building.

In his remarks, Dr Gawuna commended the TSG for its extensive presence from the national down to the local levels.

He also praised the efforts of the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, in promoting the administration's achievements, urging other ministries to replicate this approach by working closely with support groups to counter misinformation and ensure accurate dissemination of government programmes.

Gawuna also shared progress updates on the renewed housing programme, including partnerships with cooperatives that have eased access to mortgages for contributors, delivering direct benefits to ordinary Nigerians.

He stressed that groups like the TSG operate selflessly, championing government policies without seeking undue favours or disrupting official processes. "Groups like the TSG are not beggars. I came personally to see their work," he remarked, signalling plans for greater collaboration going forward.