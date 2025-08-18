Mali: France in Talks With Mali Over 'Unjustified' Arrest of French Citizen in Bamako

17 August 2025
Radio France Internationale

France's foreign ministry said Saturday that it was in talks with Mali over the arrest of a Frenchman accused of working with intelligence services to "destabilise" the country, calling the claims "unjustified".

"Discussions are underway to clear up any misunderstanding" and obtain the "immediate release" of the French embassy employee in Bamako, the ministry said.

Mali authorities said Thursday that the French national had been arrested on suspicion of working for the French intelligence services, and accused "foreign states" of trying to destabilise the country.

The West African country's ruling junta, which came to power after back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, also said that dozens of soldiers had been detained for allegedly seeking to overthrow the government.

Mali arrests French national and generals accused of foreign-backed plot

France's foreign ministry said the arrested employee was covered by the Vienna convention on consular relations, meaning he should be released.

Impoverished Mali has been gripped by a security crisis since 2012, fuelled notably by violence from groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State jihadist group, as well as local criminal gangs.

The junta, led by President Assimi Goita, has turned away from Western partners, notably former colonial power France, to align itself politically and militarily with Russia in the name of national sovereignty.

(With newswires)

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.