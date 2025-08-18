Mali: France in Talks With Mali Over 'Unjustified' Arrest of French Citizen in Bamako

France's foreign ministry said Saturday that it was in talks with Mali over the arrest of a Frenchman accused of working with intelligence services to "destabilise" the country, calling the claims "unjustified".

"Discussions are underway to clear up any misunderstanding" and obtain the "immediate release" of the French embassy employee in Bamako, the ministry said.

Mali authorities said Thursday that the French national had been arrested on suspicion of working for the French intelligence services, and accused "foreign states" of trying to destabilise the country.

The West African country's ruling junta, which came to power after back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, also said that dozens of soldiers had been detained for allegedly seeking to overthrow the government.

France's foreign ministry said the arrested employee was covered by the Vienna convention on consular relations, meaning he should be released.

Impoverished Mali has been gripped by a security crisis since 2012, fuelled notably by violence from groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State jihadist group, as well as local criminal gangs.

The junta, led by President Assimi Goita, has turned away from Western partners, notably former colonial power France, to align itself politically and militarily with Russia in the name of national sovereignty.

