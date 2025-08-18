Nigeria: Fresh FM Inferno - Makinde Says Oyo Fire Service Inefficient, to Be Rejigged

Mr Makinde, who thanked God that no life was lost to the inferno, promised that the state government would support the station.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Saturday, inspected the Fresh FM Headquarters in Ibadan, which recorded a fire outbreak on Friday.

Mr Makinde expressed his sympathy to the Chairman, Olayinka Ayefele, and the management of the radio station.

He said that the fire incident, though sad, had become a wake-up call to the state government on emergency management and fire response.

The governor said that he would sit with the headship of the State Fire Service with a view to rejigging the service for a more effective service delivery.

"I would be sitting with the chairman of that agency to see what we can do.

"We have a fire station around here, if it had been equipped to the level that they could handle this, they would have been here before fire service at the state secretariat came.

"Those are things that I have seen that we have to work on," he said

Mr Makinde, who thanked God that no life was lost to the inferno, promised that the state government would support the station towards ensuring that it does not stay off-air for long.

He noted that the radio station had proved quite vital in providing information to residents of the state.

In his response, Ayefele expressed gratitude to the governor and commended the promptness of his visit to the station.

According to Ayefele, this demonstrates him as a caring leader.

He equally appreciated all the fans of the station, including the first responders as well as others within and outside the country.

The chairman of the radio station urged its fans and people of goodwill to join hands with him towards rebuilding the station.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inferno, which occurred on Friday night, affected vital facilities, such as Fresh FM/ Blast FM Studio, its newsroom, and the transmitter room, among others.