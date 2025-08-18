Nigeria: APC Sweeps Majority As INEC Releases By-Election Results Across 16 Constituencies

The results also reflect a trend of ruling parties consolidating power in their states, except in Adamawa, where the APC upset the PDP in Ganye.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured a majority of the seats in Saturday's by-elections conducted across 16 federal and state constituencies in 12 states, according to results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The elections, held to replace lawmakers who died or resigned after the 2023 general elections, were marred by reports of vote buying, violence and irregularities. Both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called on INEC to cancel the by-elections in Kano's Shanono/Bagwai and Ghari constituencies, citing malpractices and intimidation.

As of Sunday morning, results show that the APC won 12 of the 16 seats across nine states. APGA secured two seats in Anambra, PDP won one seat in Oyo, and NNPP claimed one seat in Kano.

While APC swept most of the seats, PDP retained a foothold in Oyo and placed second in many contests, while APGA consolidated its dominance in Anambra under the leadership of Governor Charles Soludo.

The results also reflect a trend of ruling parties consolidating power in their states, except in Adamawa and Taraba, where the APC upset the PDP in Ganye and Karim constituencies, respectively.

The elections also show that the coalition adopted party, ADC, is struggling to gain traction.

Below is a compilation of the results announced by INEC:

State-by-State Results

Kano

The New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) won the Bagwai/Shanono State Assembly by-election in Kano. NNPP's Ali Alhassan won with 16,198 votes, defeating APC's 5,347.

In the Ghari/Tsanyawa state constituency, APC's Garba Gwarmai won with 31,472 votes against NNPP's Yusuf Maigado, who scored 27,931.

Kaduna State

In Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency, APC's Fidelix Bagudu scored 34,580 votes to defeat his rivals from the PDP and ADC, who polled 11,491 and 3,477 votes respectively.

In the Basawa constituency, INEC declared Dahiru Umar-Sani of the APC as the winner of the state house of assembly contest.

Mr Umar-Sani secured 10,996 votes to defeat his closest rival, Muazu Danyaro of PDP, who scored 5,499 votes. Trailing the APC and PDP is DanBala Usman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who scored 811, and Mahmuda Almustapha of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who polled 146 votes.

Elsewhere in Zaria Kewaye, the electoral commission announced Isa Mohammed of the APC as the winner of the state assembly election.

Mr Mohammed secured 26,613 votes, defeating SDP's Nuhu Muazu, who polled 5,721 and PDP's Mahmud Wappa, who scored 5,331.

Oyo State

In Oyo, PDP's Fola Oyekunle won the Ibadan North Federal Constituency by-election.

The Returning Officer for the election, Abiodun Oluwadare, announced the result of the election on Sunday, saying Mr Oyekunle scored 18,404 votes to defeat APC's Adewale Olatunji, who secured 8,312.

ADC, APGA and ZLP trailed far behind.

The candidate of the ADC, Femi Akin-Alamu, polled 88 votes, APGA's Olabisi Olajumoke had 40 votes, and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Hammed Badmus, secured only 18 votes.

Ogun State

INEC declared APC's Adesola Elegbeji as the winner of Saturday's Remo Federal constituency of Ogun by-election.

Mrs Elegbeji won with 41,237 votes to finish ahead of PDP's Bolarinwa Oluwole, who scored 14,324.

Anambra State

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidates won the by-elections for the Anambra South Senatorial District and the Onitsha North Constituency of the State House of Assembly held on Saturday.

INEC declared Emmanuel Nwachukwu of APGA as the winner of the Anambra South Senatorial seat. Mr Nwachukwu polled 90,408 votes to defeat his closest rival, Azuka Okwuosa, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 19,847 votes.

ADC's Donald Amangbo came in a distant third with 2,889 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who represented Anambra South in the Senate, necessitated the conduct of Saturday's by-election.

INEC also announced Ifeoma Azikiwe as the winner of the Onitsha North Constituency 1 in the state house of assembly.

Announcing the results in Onitsha, the INEC Returning Officer, Ibiam Ekpe, disclosed that Ms Azikiwe of APGA scored 7,774 votes to defeat her closest rival, Justina Azuka of ADC, who polled 1,909 votes.

The candidates of the APC, Ezennia Ojekwe and the Young Progressives Party, Njideka Ndiwe, respectively scored 1,371 and 655 votes.

Kogi State

In the Okura constituency of Kogi state, APC's Hassan Shado secured 55,073 votes to defeat his closest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 1,038 votes. The candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) came third with 445 votes.

Jigawa State

APC's Rabiu Mukhtar won the by-election held on Saturday in Garki/Babura federal constituency of Jigawa State.

Mr Mukhtar of the APC polled 38,449 votes to defeat his main rival, Isah Auwalu of the PDP, who got 13,519 votes.

NNPP's Sabo Salisu received 2,931 votes while Muktar Babangida of ZLP got 31 votes.

Edo State

INEC declared APC's Omosede Igbinedion winner of the Ovia federal constituency by-election held on Saturday in Edo.

Ms Igbinedion scored a total of 77,053 votes to defeat her challengers from the PDP and ADC, who respectively scored 3,838 and 925 votes.

In the Edo central senatorial election, INEC also declared APC's Joseph Ikpea as the winner of Saturday's contest.

Mr Ikpea secured a total of 105,129 votes to defeat the PDP's Joe Okojie, who polled 15,146 votes.

Niger State

The APC candidate, Dogari Daje, won Saturday's by-election to fill Munya's constituency seat in the Niger House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports on Sunday that Mr Daje polled a total of 12,556 votes to defeat PDP's Sabon Sunday, who scored 5,646 votes.

Adamawa State

In Adamawa, APC's Misa Musa narrowly won 15,923 votes to beat his opponent, Buba Muhammad of the PDP, who polled 15,794.

The ADC got 42 votes, APGA 14, AAC 17, and AA 2 votes.

Taraba State

INEC declared Abner Shittu of the APC as the winner of the Karim 1 state constituency by-election in Taraba.

The APC candidate polled 5,901 to defeat PDP's Ali Kanda, who got 5,527.

ADC's Badina Garba scored 2,069 votes to finish a distant third.

Zamfara by-election inconclusive

INEC declared the by-election in Zamfara inconclusive after cancellations in Sakajiki and Kambarawa wards

The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Lawal Sa'adu of the Federal University Gusau, said the total number of registered voters in the affected polling units stood at 5,446, while 3,265 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were collected in those areas.

He explained that the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 7,001 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 5,339 votes, leaving a margin of 1,662 votes.

Mr Sa'adu stated that the margin was less than the total number of PVCs collected in the cancelled polling units; therefore, the election cannot be concluded.

The electoral umpire cited Sections 24 subsection 2 & 3, Section 47 subsection 3, and Section 51 subsection 2 of the Electoral Act 2022 as reasons for declaring the election inconclusive.

Enugu State

Enugu South Urban Constituency was stalled again amid tensions, marking the fourth failed attempt to conclude the exercise, the Guardian reported.

Tinubu congratulates winners, commends INEC, APC national chairperson

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the winners of Saturday's by-elections held in 16 constituencies across 12 states.

In the results released by INEC, the ruling APC won in most of the constituencies, leaving the PDP, APGA and NNPP others to trail it from behind.

Mr Tinubu, in a statement signed on his behalf on Sunday by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, commended INEC for the conduct of the elections.

The President also praised the national chairman of the APC, Nentawe Yilwatda, for the emphatic victory recorded by the party under his leadership.

Mr Tinubu commended all the political parties and candidates who participated in the election and enjoins them to continue to be guided by the spirit of sportsmanship, fair contest and magnanimity, which are enablers of enduring democracy.