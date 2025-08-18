Nigeria: Serap Demands Probe of Alleged ₦3m 'Bribe-for-Bills' Scandal in National Assembly

A member of the House of Representatives, Ibrahim Auro (APC, Jigawa), recently alleged that federal lawmakers were required to pay between ₦1 million and ₦3 million before they could present motions, bills, or petitions at plenary.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, to urgently refer to anti-graft agencies the allegations that lawmakers pay as much as ₦3 million before being allowed to present bills, motions, and petitions at the National Assembly.

The organisation, in an open letter dated 16 August and signed by its Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, insisted that the presiding officers must not only expose those implicated but also invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the claims, prosecute those found guilty, and recover any proceeds of corruption.

SERAP warned that failing to act decisively would reinforce a culture of impunity and deepen the already widespread public distrust in the National Assembly.

This call follows a controversy that arose after a video surfaced online in which Ibrahim Auro (APC, Jigawa) alleged in Hausa that lawmakers were required to pay between ₦1 million and ₦3 million before they could present motions, bills, or petitions at plenary.

The claims went viral, triggering anger and disappointment among Nigerians who already perceive the legislature as one of the most corrupt arms of government.

Mr Auro's revelations are particularly damning because they suggest that legislative activity, a constitutional duty that should be carried out in the interest of citizens, has been reduced to a transactional affair.

Violation of public trust

Responding to the uproar, SERAP described the allegation as a violation of the public trust and the constitutional oath of office by lawmakers.

According to the group, "The allegations that lawmakers are paying bribes in exchange for presenting motions and bills and performing other legislative duties make a mockery of lawmaking and legislative powers under section 4 of the Nigerian Constitution.

"Lawmakers should not have to pay bribes to present motions and bills at the National Assembly. Bribery should never have any influence in the exercise of legislative duties or the running of the National Assembly."

SERAP emphasised that the scandal, if not promptly addressed, undermines Nigerians' democratic rights by corrupting a key avenue through which citizens' voices are meant to be heard.

The group also urged Messrs Akpabio and Tajudeen to ensure whistleblower protection for Mr Auro, who risked political and personal consequences by exposing the alleged practice.

It argued that the allegations not only breach Nigeria's Constitution and domestic anti-corruption laws but also violate international commitments.

In its letter, the group issued a seven-day ultimatum for action saying, "We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, the Incorporated Trustees of SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel you and the National Assembly to comply with our requests in the public interest."

SERAP also urged the presiding officers to disclose the names of lawmakers or officials implicated in the scheme and take steps to recover any money collected as bribes.

The organisation maintained that referring the matter to EFCC and ICPC would be an important first step in restoring confidence in the legislature.

"By exercising strong and effective leadership in this matter, the National Assembly can show Nigerians that the legislative body is a proper and accountable watchdog that represents and protects the public interest, and can hold itself to account in cases of corruption including bribery," SERAP stated.

The group stressed that the Nigerian public has a right to expect lawmakers to carry out their duties without financial inducements or obstruction.

House counters allegations

However, following the viral video, the House of Representatives swiftly dismissed Mr Auro's claims as baseless.

In a statement on Friday, Akin Rotimi, spokesperson for the House, said such allegations are "unsubstantiated" and risk eroding public confidence in the legislature if not supported with verifiable evidence.

He explained that the National Assembly operates under "well-established and transparent procedures" for introducing bills, motions, and petitions, which are grounded in the Constitution and House Standing Orders.

Mr Rotimi disclosed that Mr Auro would be invited to substantiate his allegations when the House reconvenes, adding that should he fail to provide evidence, the matter will be referred to the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges "for appropriate consideration, in line with parliamentary procedure."

Culture of corruption in the legislature

This is not the first time the National Assembly has been accused of corrupt practices linked to its oversight or lawmaking functions.

In 2012, then House member Farouk Lawan was accused of accepting a $500,000 bribe during the fuel subsidy probe.

In 2017, former House Appropriations Committee chair Abdulmumin Jibrin alleged widespread "budget padding" in the legislature, sparking months of public debate.

Also, in March 2024, Abdul Ningi alleged that ₦3 trillion was secretly inserted into the 2024 budget, claims that led to his suspension from the Senate.

Earlier in the year, PREMIUM TIMES reported that senators and House members, through committees on Tertiary Education and TETFund, allegedly demanded ₦8 million bribes from university vice chancellors to approve institutional budgets.