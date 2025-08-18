Nigeria: Housing Minister Seeks Cancellation of Bagwai/Shanono By-Election

17 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi-Ata has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the Bagwai/Shanono State Assembly by-election, alleging widespread violence and electoral malpractice.

Abdullahi-Ata made the call on Sunday in Kano, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the exercise held the previous day.

He alleged that armed thugs were mobilised from within and outside Kano to disrupt the process, thereby disenfranchising voters.

According to him, the thugs invaded the two local government areas of Bagwai and Shanono as early as 5 a.m. on election day, wielding dangerous weapons and chasing away residents from their homes and polling units.

The minister further alleged that the residence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the constituency came under attack, adding that early reports and alerts sent to security agencies did not prevent the violence.

Abdullahi-Ata said the electorate in Bagwai/Shanono, who had been awaiting the by-election since the death of their former representative, Hon. Halilu Ibrahim-Kundila, in April 2024, were denied the opportunity to exercise their franchise.

He appealed to INEC to fix a new date for what he described as a "free, fair and transparent" election for the people of the constituency.

"We also call on the security agencies to prosecute all those arrested in connection with the violence," he added.

The minister urged APC supporters and residents of the constituency to remain calm and law-abiding, stressing that the sanctity of democracy must be preserved.

"The foundation of democracy is the right of the people to vote freely and safely for candidates of their choice. An election marred by violence is no election at all," Abdullahi-Ata said.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.