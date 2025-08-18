Nigeria: Emir of Zuru Death, Monumental Loss to Traditional Institution - Shettima

17 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — THE Vice President has expressed profound grief over the passing of the Emir of Zuru in Kebbi State, Major General Muhammadu Sani Sami (Gomo II), describing his death as a monumental loss to Nigeria's traditional institution and military heritage.

The traditional ruler and retired military officer died Saturday night in a London hospital at the age of 81 after a brief illness.

In a condolence message on Sunday, the Vice President noted that the late Emir was an eminent leader who exemplified the rare combination of military discipline, traditional wisdom, and community service that defined Nigeria's post-independence leadership generation.

Shettima in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, was quoted as saying: "When the giant Iroko tree falls, the landscape itself is forever altered. Today, our traditional and military landscapes look markedly different without Major General Sami's commanding presence that bridged two critical pillars of our national leadership structure.

"Major General Muhammadu Sani Sami was not just an Emir or a military officer; he was a symbol of how diverse forms of leadership can unite to serve a common purpose - the betterment of one's people and nation."

The Vice President recalled that the late Emir's military background brought a unique dimension to traditional governance, saying his strategic thinking and disciplined approach to leadership significantly enhanced the administrative efficiency of the Zuru Emirate.

"On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, myself, and the entire government of Nigeria, I express our deepest condolences to the immediate and extended families of the late Emir, his wives and children, the Zuru Emirate Council, and the entire people of Kebbi State.

Offering prayers for the repose of the Emir's soul, VP Shettima expressed confidence that his legacy would endure in the hearts and minds of those he served.

"I pray Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus. May Allah also grant his family, the Zuru Emirate Council, the government and people of Kebbi State, and indeed the entire nation the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss," the Vice President prayed.

