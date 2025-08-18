Nigeria: Idjerhe Monarch, Ooni of Ife Seek Stronger Synergy Between Royal Fathers, Govt

Warri — Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, King Monday Obukohwo Whiskey, Udurhie I, have called for greater collaboration between Nigeria's traditional rulers and the political leadership to strengthen national unity and preserve cultural heritage.

The two revered royal fathers also called for renewed efforts by government to address infrastructural gaps in the Niger Delta and critical federal roads in other parts of the country.

The monarchs also praised President Bola Tinubu for his transformative leadership through various policies that are yielding positive results, and called for support and prayers for his administration to succeed.

They spoke during a historic visit of the Urhobo monarch to the Ooni of Ife at his palace, Ile Oduduwa in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The Ooni, who expressed excitement over the visit, praised the Udurhie I for his contributions to projecting the Idjerhe Kingdom to the world.

Describing the visit as a moment of cultural unity and royal friendship, he said: "Thank you for coming all the way from Idjerhe in Delta State. I thank you for showing Idjerhe Kingdom to the entire world.

"I want to assure you that we will work more closer for the betterment of the two kingdoms and southern Nigeria. We'll work closer for the betterment of Nigeria as a whole.

"Thank you for all you do for the people of Idjerhe, Niger Delta and Nigeria. You deserve to be celebrated. I urge the people of Idjerhe Kingdom to support, revere and honour him. We, traditional rulers, we live for the people, for their betterment, for their welfare and their greatness."

On his part, the Idjerhe monarch accompanied by two chiefs including a former three-time member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Halims Agoda, Chief (Col.) Festus Agisogu and Chief Otite Anighoro, stressed that while politicians may falter, the royal institution "cannot and should not afford to fail", as it remains the custodian of tradition and a unifying force in the country.

"We remain the group that holds the nation together. We are the source of the traditional fabric and our heritage. Sustaining the royal institution is essential, and you (the Ooni) have been doing this very well," Udurhie 1 told his host.

He appealed for special government attention to the South-south, particularly in terms of federal appointments and infrastructure, noting that the region's contributions to national revenue deserve commensurate recognition.

He cited the need for improved road networks to enhance access to Niger Delta communities, arguing that overreliance on river transport limits development and security monitoring.

The Ovie of Idjerhe praised Ooni for his contributions to the development of the country, and urged him to continue to use his well-respected position as a co-chairman of Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council to speak for Nigerians.

He also highlighted the role of his forebears in defending the kingdom's autonomy and maintaining cultural practices such as the Okurru native communication system, adding that the 97 communities that made up Idjerhe Kingdom are all oil producing communities.

Udurhie I urged the Ooni and other traditional rulers to continue engaging with the Federal Government to ensure equitable development, adding that the Niger Delta's peace and stability are closely tied to how its people are integrated into national governance.

He pledged the kingdom's support for collaborative efforts aimed at strengthening the traditional institution and fostering unity across Nigeria's regions.

The Ooni later hosted the Idjerhe monarch and his delegation to a royal dinner and a stage play on Yoruba ancient warfare at the royal art gallery hall.

The Ojaja ll also presented the ancient Ojaja plaque to his visitor, while pledging to also visit Idjerhe Kingdom.