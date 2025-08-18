Nigeria: BBNaija S10 - Otega, Kayikunmi Evicted

17 August 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Vanessa Obioha

Otega and Kayikunmi have become the latest housemates to leave the 10th season of Big Brother Naija.

Otega, whose real name is Oghenetega Eritomi, was the first to be evicted on Sunday night. After spending three weeks in the house, he became the third housemate to exit the game, following last week's eviction of Danboskid and Ibifubara.

A chef, photographer and developer, Otega told host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that he plans to pursue his culinary passion, including launching a TV show that explores Nigeria's diverse food culture.

Kayikunmi, who had been battling eviction jitters since Saturday night, was the next to leave.

"I'm sad but it is what it is," he said in his chat with Ebuka.

The banker, whose real name is Oluwakayikunmi Ajibade, admitted that he was distracted in the first week but clarified that Isabella, his love interest in the house, was not the cause. On his much-discussed triangle with Thelma and Isabella, he remarked: "I was supposed to meet Thelma at first, but I got lucky with Isabella."

Despite his early exit, Kayikunmi expressed readiness to embrace new opportunities, particularly in acting.

The voters' chart revealed that the bottom three were Ivatar, Kayikunmi and Otega, with 1.36%, 1.26%, and 1.22% of the votes respectively.

