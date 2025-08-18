Nigeria: Court Orders National Assembly to Disclose Details of N37bn Complex Renovation Expenses

18 August 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

The court ordered the National Assembly to release: the proposal, assessment, and procedure employed in arriving at the initially reported N37 billion for renovation; the actual amount approved and allocated for the renovation; and the amount already disbursed for the renovation.

In a landmark judgment affirming the public's right to accountability and transparency, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted the application of the Incorporated Trustees of the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), compelling the National Assembly to release critical information on the N37 billion renovation of the National Assembly Complex.

Delivering judgment in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/51/2022, brought on behalf of HEDA by Barr. Seidu Mohammed, Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite ruled in favour of HEDA's request for an order of mandamus, directing the National Assembly to provide detailed information on the renovation.

The Court held that the information sought is simple and harmless, and that the National Assembly has no valid reason to deny HEDA the information under the Freedom of Information Act.

"Where an institution like the Respondent denies or is deemed to have denied an Applicant the instant information sought, it will not only defeat the very purpose of the Act but encourage corruption and financial recklessness. The Respondent has no valid reason to deny the Applicant the information in line with the FOI Act."

Reacting to the judgment, HEDA's Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, described the Court's decision as a major win for transparency and accountability in governance. "This judgment sets a precedent for public access to information on government projects. We expect the National Assembly to comply fully with the Court's order and provide the required information."

HEDA calls on all stakeholders including the media, civil society organisations, etc to join in demanding accountability from public institutions and to support the fight against corruption and financial recklessness.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

