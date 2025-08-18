Nigeria: Police Arrest Man in Ondo for Allegedly Staging Own Kidnap, Defrauding Family

On 11 August, Bello Azeez falsely claimed to be travelling to Ibadan, after which he began placing distress calls to his parents and friends to raise N500,000 for his release from the kidnapper's den.

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 29-year-old man, Bello Azeez, for allegedly staging his kidnap.

Spokesperson for the command, Olayinka Ayanlade, said Mr Azeez, a native of Ipele in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, sought to extort money from his parents and acquaintances by staging his kidnap.

Mr Ayanlade said the investigation revealed that the suspect had requested the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (₦500,000) from his father to repay a debt.

He said that when his request was turned down, he conceived the idea of faking his abduction as a means of obtaining the money.

Mr Ayanlade further disclosed that on 11 August, Mr Azeez falsely claimed to be travelling to Ibadan, after which he began placing distress calls to his parents and friends, alleging that he had been kidnapped.

"In a bid to secure his release, his parents, together with his friends, mobilised resources and created a GoFundMe account, through which they successfully raised the sum of ₦500,000.

"The suspect then instructed that the Five Hundred Thousand Naira, which his supposed abductors allegedly demanded and which had been raised through family contributions and the GoFundMe account, be transferred directly into his personal bank account -- a directive that was complied with by his unsuspecting relatives and associates who believed he was in genuine distress," the spokesperson said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Ayanlade said suspicion began to mount when it became unusual that a supposed kidnapping victim would request that ransom be paid directly into his bank account.

He said this prompted his family to alert the police.

He said upon receiving the report, operatives of the command immediately tracked the phone number used by the suspect and discovered that he had been in Owo throughout the alleged abduction.

The police spokesperson said Mr Azeez was, thereafter, arrested and that he had confessed to the crime.

Mr Ayanlade said the suspect would be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

"This case once again underscores the dangers of greed, deceit, and the lure of quick wealth, which often push individuals into acts capable of ruining their future," Mr Ayanlade said.

He admonished parents and guardians to properly guide and educate their children and wards against crime, peer influence, and moral decadence.

He reassured residents of the state that police would not tolerate any form of criminality.

"The Ondo State Police Command, under the leadership of Adebowale Lawal, reassures the good people of Ondo State that criminality in any form will not be tolerated.

"The public is urged to shun all forms of deception and fraudulent practices and to continue supporting the Police in promoting peace, security, and collective progress in our society," Mr Ayanlade stated.