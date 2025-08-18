Africa: Nigeria Tops As Singapore's West Africa Trade Surges 85% to $7.47bn

Nigeria has emerged as the leader in economic expansion and employment opportunities in Singapore's deepening trade relationship with West Africa, which has seen an 85 percent rise to $7.47 billion from 2020 to 2024.

A review of the growing collaboration between Singapore and West Africa shows Nigeria emerging as a key contributor.

Analysis of data from the United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) revealed that as of the end of 2023, Singapore's overall economic presence in Africa comprises more than $20 billion in foreign direct investment. And Nigeria currently stands as one of the leading 10 investment economies in Africa.

Additionally, the Asian nation's involvement in Nigeria represents an approach that contrasts significantly with conventional foreign investment methods in the region.

Besides just trading goods, Singaporean companies emphasize generating local value and promoting sustainable development.

Enterprise Singapore has greatly assisted Singaporean firms like Tolaram Group and Valency in their operations within the Lagos Free Trade Zone. These firms have set up local factories and processing facilities, especially in Nigeria's agri-commodities sector, a decision that enhances local industrial capability while promoting jobs and domestic economic strength.

In contrast to traditional investors who typically extract resources for overseas processing, Singaporean backed initiatives are establishing a foundation for inclusive development by ensuring a larger portion of the production value chain stays within Nigeria.

This approach aims to create sustainable jobs, cultivate local skill sets, and enhance domestic markets.

From 2020 to 2024, the exchange of goods between Singapore and Nigeria saw significant variations. It started at $727.2 million in 2020, increased notably to $1,277.3 million in 2021, and then fell to $712.1 million in 2022. The decrease persisted in 2023 with trade dropping to $410.8 million, but bounced back in 2024 to attain $679.1 million.

These numbers indicate the changing character of trade relationships and the developing investment environment between the two nations.

Even with variations in trade volume, Singapore's dedication to Nigerian markets, especially in areas that promote sustainable development, indicates a long-term strategic outlook. Industry experts indicate that Nigeria's pivotal position in West Africa's economy renders it a desirable collaborator for investment strategies aimed at growth.

Singapore's strategy in Nigeria could establish a standard for how global collaborations can address the host nation's developmental needs while maintaining profitability.