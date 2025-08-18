Nigeria: Kaduna - Wave of Resignations From Govt Raises Fresh Issues for 2027

The wave of resignations from Governor Uba Sani's administration has stirred fresh political debate in Kaduna, raising questions about the stability of his government as the state looks toward the 2027 elections.

At the centre of the controversy is Professor Muhammad Sani Bello, popularly known as Mainan Zazzau, whose resignation from the Kaduna State Executive Council on July 29, 2025, has continued to set tongues wagging.

Bello, who served as the Director-General of Uba Sani's 2023 campaign, is widely regarded as one of the architects of the governor's electoral success. Political watchers note that his departure is particularly significant because it highlights tensions within the inner circle that had once been considered loyal and indispensable. For many observers, the resignation is more than an administrative shuffle, it signals potential fractures in the political camp at a critical time ahead of the next governorship contest.

Despite these high-profile exits, the results of Saturday's by-elections in the state suggest that the governor continues to maintain strong grassroots support, close associates of the governor said. In contests held in Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency as well as Basawa and Zaria Kewaye state constituencies, the APC secured decisive victories, retaining its hold over key areas.

Analysts argue that while elite defections may tarnish the image of unity at the top, they have not yet translated into electoral vulnerability at the local level despite the growing popularity of the former governor Nasir El-Rufai-led opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

"The APC's performance in these by-elections demonstrates that the machinery remains robust and that Governor Sani's political base is still firmly in place," said one Kaduna-based political analyst.

But before the by-election victories, the polity had been heated up with the debate over the exit of Bello. Sources close to the former commissioner insist he tendered his resignation, while insiders in the government maintain that he was dismissed. The ambiguity surrounding his departure has only fueled speculation. Many argue that the real issue is not the manner in which he left but the pattern of high-profile resignations that has emerged just over two years into Sani's administration.

Political observers suggest that Bello felt sidelined despite his central role in securing electoral victory.

Haruna Nasarawa, a political commentator, said: "Despite his efforts as Campaign DG, he was given a role that doesn't reflect his political weight. That led to discontent. Rumours had long swirled that he was unhappy and might resign."

A senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, insisted that there was no ill feeling in Bello's exit.

"In his wisdom, the governor decided to relieve him of the position. Did he act within the law? Yes, because in a presidential system like Nigeria's, the governor has the right to hire and fire," he said.

The official added that Bello had already been accommodated for his contributions. "In 2023, then-candidate Uba Sani made him the Director-General of his Campaign Council. After the election, he was rewarded with a cabinet position as Commissioner of Education, a position he held for over two years. So, it's incorrect to say that he wasn't rewarded."

When Daily Trust contacted Bello, he replied to a WhatsApp message sent to him with

"I will call you shortly in sha Allah," but he has not as of the time of filing this report.

Bello is not the only high-profile figure to leave the administration. Others who have exited include Benjamin Jock, Senior Special Assistant on Infrastructure; Dr Shehu Makarfi, Senior Counsellor on Political Affairs; Barrister Chris Umar SAN, Deputy Chief of Staff (Legal and Legislative Matters); Hassan Rilwan, former Adviser on Student Affairs; and Umar Hassan Waziri, Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration).

The departures have had ripple effects within the APC, including mass resignations in Kaduna North Local Government, raising concerns among party insiders about the stability of the political structure.

The August 16 by-elections, however, told a different story. In several constituencies across Kaduna State, the APC retained key seats despite fears that elite resignations might weaken the party's hold. Analysts note that the results reflect the governor's ability to mobilise grassroots structures and maintain voter loyalty even when high-profile aides leave.

Observers said the victories underscore a critical distinction in Kaduna politics: defections at the elite level may generate headlines and influence perceptions, but strong local networks and party machinery often determine electoral outcomes. Political commentators argue that these by-election wins demonstrate that Sani's political base remains intact even without El-Rufai and the associates that have left, which could give him a strategic advantage as 2027 approaches.

Exits comparison with previous administrations

Disagreements and resignations are not new in Kaduna politics, but observers note that previous administrations handled internal conflicts differently. Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi resigned as commissioner for finance under Governor Ahmed Makarfi due to disagreements, later contesting the 2003 elections against his former boss, though he was unsuccessful. His exit, however, did not cause significant instability in the administration.

Similarly, during Nasir El-Rufai's tenure, cabinet members sometimes felt sidelined, yet many remained loyal. Even when the then deputy governor, Late Barnabas Bala Bantex, stepped down, it was managed to appear voluntary and did not generate public uproar.

Under Uba Sani, however, the pace and visibility of resignations have been remarkable. Analysts argue that this rapid series of exits could have implications for the governor's political strategy as the 2027 elections draw nearer.

Between 2015 and 2019, Uba Sani served as political adviser to Governor El-Rufai, during which he enjoyed considerable influence and autonomy. El-Rufai often deferred to Sani's advice on political matters, even when formal appointments, such as the Counsellor on Political Matters, were made to others.

This arrangement allowed Sani to mobilise resources and support for El-Rufai's reelection, despite controversial policy decisions, including cutting benefits for elders, dissolving certain districts, and sacking primary school teachers. His performance in this period strengthened his political profile, eventually positioning him to succeed El-Rufai as governor.

Observers note the irony that, years later, Sani's own close allies now feel marginalised in his administration, highlighting a contrast between the privileges he once enjoyed and the frustrations being voiced by those who served him loyally.

Implications for 2027

Political watchers suggest that former aides who left disgruntled may regroup in opposition parties, similar to Hunkuyi's trajectory after leaving Makarfi's government. Some fear that the optics of elite discontent could embolden opposition elements to challenge the governor in the 2027 polls.

At the same time, Sani's incumbency advantage, his historical experience under El-Rufai, and outreach to Southern Kaduna communities may serve as buffers against the effects of these resignations. Analysts argue that the APC's by-election victories further reinforce his strength, showing that grassroots structures remain solid and capable of delivering electoral outcomes even amid elite defections.

Political commentators note that the governor's approach to stakeholders, including traditional leaders and party operatives, has strengthened his position, ensuring that while elite exits create perception challenges, they do not yet undermine his electoral machinery.

Efforts to obtain comments from the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Musa, and the APC State Public Relations Officer, Salisu Tanko Wusono, were unsuccessful. They neither answered phone calls to thier mobile lines nor replied to massages sent to them.