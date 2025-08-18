Nigeria: Heavy Rainfall Destroys Homes, Displacing 612 People in Yobe

A torrential downpour has wreaked havoc in Potiskum, Yobe State, causing flooding that washed away several houses across different parts of the town.

The rainfall, which began late Friday, left many residents displaced after their homes were either damaged or completely collapsed.

The worst-hit areas are neighbourhoods close to the waterways, as most structures collapsed.

These include Arikime, Ramin Kasa, Tandari, Nahuta, Boriya, Rugar Fulani, and Unguwar Kuwait.

Other affected communities include Old Prison, Filin Nashe, Unguwar Makafi/Majema, Unguwar Jaji Bakin Kwari, Afghanistan, Tsangaya Bakin Kwari, Karofi, Bayan Garejin Danjuma, and areas behind Fudiyya Potiskum.

Residents of these areas are frequently affected by flooding due to the absence of proper drainage systems.

Musa Adamu, a victim, told Daily Trust that, "Several houses were destroyed, but no life was lost. Most of the affected individuals are in IDP camps, while others are in their relatives' homes.