Nigeria: Heavy Rainfall Destroys Homes, Displacing 612 People in Yobe

18 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Gimba

A torrential downpour has wreaked havoc in Potiskum, Yobe State, causing flooding that washed away several houses across different parts of the town.

The rainfall, which began late Friday, left many residents displaced after their homes were either damaged or completely collapsed.

The worst-hit areas are neighbourhoods close to the waterways, as most structures collapsed.

These include Arikime, Ramin Kasa, Tandari, Nahuta, Boriya, Rugar Fulani, and Unguwar Kuwait.

Other affected communities include Old Prison, Filin Nashe, Unguwar Makafi/Majema, Unguwar Jaji Bakin Kwari, Afghanistan, Tsangaya Bakin Kwari, Karofi, Bayan Garejin Danjuma, and areas behind Fudiyya Potiskum.

Residents of these areas are frequently affected by flooding due to the absence of proper drainage systems.

Musa Adamu, a victim, told Daily Trust that, "Several houses were destroyed, but no life was lost. Most of the affected individuals are in IDP camps, while others are in their relatives' homes.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.