Nigeria: Kaduna Updates Tax Laws to Meet Global Standards

The chairman of the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS), Jerry Adams, has said the administration of Governor Uba Sani has, for the first time, modernised tax laws to meet global standards.

Speaking with journalists during the Kaduna by-elections held at the weekend, Adams said the tax reforms were designed to strengthen internally generated revenue (IGR) and fund critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and roads.

Adams said, "For the first time, our tax laws are being modernised. Though reforms come with challenges, the long-term effects will be positive. Every nation depends on IGR to drive development," he noted.

KADIRS' boss commended Governor Sani for investing in rural infrastructure and agriculture, noting the distribution of free fertilisers to farmers.

Commenting on the just-concluded Kaduna By-elections, Adams said Governor Sani's inclusiveness and peace model have boosted the All Progressives Congress's acceptance in the Chikun/Kajuru House of Representatives by-election.

Adams further attributed peaceful coexistence, workers' welfare, and infrastructural projects championed by Governor Sani to the All Progressives Congress (APC) 's landslide victory in the polls.