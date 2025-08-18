Nigeria: CSO Decries Low Turnout in Re-Run Polls, Urges INEC to Strengthen Voter Education

Abuja — The Civil Society Organisations on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiatives, CSCHEI, a United Nations-recognized platform that coordinates and promotes Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, and Community Based Organizations, CBOs, in Nigeria, has expressed concern over the low voter turnout during Saturday's National and State Assembly bye-elections across the country.

In a statement released on Sunday and signed by its Director-General, Kunle Yusuff, MON, CSCHEI called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to adopt a more strategic and proactive communication approach while intensifying voter education efforts to boost citizen participation in future elections.

CSCHEI extended sincere appreciation to all its alliance members who were accredited by INEC as election observers nationwide, commending their dedication in ensuring the electoral process was transparent, free, and fair.

The statement read in part: "We commend the unwavering commitment of our CSOs and CBOs in safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process. We also acknowledge the efforts of INEC officials, security personnel, and all stakeholders who worked diligently to ensure the success of the elections.

"However, the low voter turnout remains a concern. We urge INEC to enhance its communication strategies and voter education programs to encourage greater citizen involvement in subsequent elections.

"To our esteemed CSOs and CBOs, your invaluable contributions to national development are deeply appreciated. History will remember your selfless service. We pray for God's blessings and safe journeys as you return to your various destinations," the statement added.