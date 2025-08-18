Central Africa: Cameroon's Alain Nkontchou Buys Nedbank's Stake in Ecobank for $100m

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has said that South Africa's Nedbank will sell its 21.22% stake in the group to Bosquet Investments

The transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025

Bosquet's acquisition strengthens Alain Nkontchou's longstanding ties to Ecobank, where he served as chairman from 2020 to 2024

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has said that South Africa's Nedbank will sell its 21.22% stake in the group to Bosquet Investments, the private investment firm of Cameroonian financier Alain Nkontchou, in a deal worth $100 million (R1.8 billion). The transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Nedbank acquired the stake in 2014 to expand into West Africa, but cited increased capital requirements and regulatory risks as reasons for the exit. CEO Jason Quinn said the sale will allow Nedbank to reallocate capital and focus on Southern and East Africa.

Bosquet's acquisition strengthens Alain Nkontchou's longstanding ties to Ecobank, where he served as chairman from 2020 to 2024. He is the brother of Cyrille NKontchou, both co-founders and Managing Partners of Enko Capital. This leading Africa-focused asset management company manages Enko Africa Private Equity Fund and Enko Africa Debt Fund.

Ecobank CEO Jeremy Awori welcomed the deal, highlighting it as a vote of confidence in the bank's Growth, Transformation, and Returns strategy. With the deal, Bosquet becomes one of Ecobank's largest shareholders, reshaping its ownership structure while ensuring Nedbank remains a business partner despite its divestment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Central Africa Company Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Daba's newsletter is now on Substack. Sign up here to get the best of Africa's investment landscape

Key Takeaways

The transaction marks both a strategic exit for Nedbank and a deepening of the "Nkontchou brothers saga" in African finance. Alain and his brother Cyrille co-founded Enko Capital, an Africa-focused asset manager with $1.2 billion under management. Alain's investment in Ecobank through Bosquet Investments reaffirms his confidence in the bank's pan-African model, while Cyrille continues to expand influence in education and investment through Enko Education. For Ecobank, the change signals stability under a shareholder with a long-term commitment to African growth. Alain's prior tenure as chairman focused on enhancing customer experience and building profitability, giving Bosquet both strategic insight and alignment with Ecobank's goals. For Nedbank, the divestment frees up resources and reduces West African exposure at a time of rising capital requirements, allowing it to focus on markets it directly controls. For Ecobank, the deal may accelerate innovation and market expansion, particularly as competition among pan-African banks intensifies. This sale underscores a larger regional trend: local African investors are stepping up to replace foreign capital in banking, reshaping ownership and governance across the continent's financial sector.