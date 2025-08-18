Central Africa: Cameroon's Alain Nkontchou Buys Nedbank's Stake in Ecobank for $100m

- Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has said that South Africa's Nedbank will sell its 21.22% stake in the group to Bosquet Investments
- The transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025
- Bosquet's acquisition strengthens Alain Nkontchou's longstanding ties to Ecobank, where he served as chairman from 2020 to 2024
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has said that South Africa's Nedbank will sell its 21.22% stake in the group to Bosquet Investments, the private investment firm of Cameroonian financier Alain Nkontchou, in a deal worth $100 million (R1.8 billion). The transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Nedbank acquired the stake in 2014 to expand into West Africa, but cited increased capital requirements and regulatory risks as reasons for the exit. CEO Jason Quinn said the sale will allow Nedbank to reallocate capital and focus on Southern and East Africa.
Bosquet's acquisition strengthens Alain Nkontchou's longstanding ties to Ecobank, where he served as chairman from 2020 to 2024. He is the brother of Cyrille NKontchou, both co-founders and Managing Partners of Enko Capital. This leading Africa-focused asset management company manages Enko Africa Private Equity Fund and Enko Africa Debt Fund.
Ecobank CEO Jeremy Awori welcomed the deal, highlighting it as a vote of confidence in the bank's Growth, Transformation, and Returns strategy. With the deal, Bosquet becomes one of Ecobank's largest shareholders, reshaping its ownership structure while ensuring Nedbank remains a business partner despite its divestment.
Daba's newsletter is now on Substack. Sign up here to get the best of Africa's investment landscape
Key Takeaways
The transaction marks both a strategic exit for Nedbank and a deepening of the "Nkontchou brothers saga" in African finance. Alain and his brother Cyrille co-founded Enko Capital, an Africa-focused asset manager with $1.2 billion under management. Alain's investment in Ecobank through Bosquet Investments reaffirms his confidence in the bank's pan-African model, while Cyrille continues to expand influence in education and investment through Enko Education. For Ecobank, the change signals stability under a shareholder with a long-term commitment to African growth. Alain's prior tenure as chairman focused on enhancing customer experience and building profitability, giving Bosquet both strategic insight and alignment with Ecobank's goals. For Nedbank, the divestment frees up resources and reduces West African exposure at a time of rising capital requirements, allowing it to focus on markets it directly controls. For Ecobank, the deal may accelerate innovation and market expansion, particularly as competition among pan-African banks intensifies. This sale underscores a larger regional trend: local African investors are stepping up to replace foreign capital in banking, reshaping ownership and governance across the continent's financial sector.