Liberia: Easy Continental Travel Agency Launches Rwandair Operation in Liberia

Liberia's aviation agency, Easy Continental Travel Agency, over the weekend officially launched RwandAir's operation in Liberia, aiming to boost the Liberian aviation sector and showcase the country's rich tourism and cultural heritage to the world.

Interestingly, with the opening of this new office and official launch, Liberian travelers will get direct access to RwandAir ticketing, reservations, personalized customer service, and exclusive travel promotions and consultation

Furthermore, this partnership and subsequent launch will enhance Global Connectivity for Liberia, building on RwandAir's growing codeshare agreements with Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines. This opportunity now offers Liberian passengers' easy connections to over 160 global destinations, including major hubs in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North America.

Recently, Easy Continental Travel Agency was appointed as the General Sales Agent (GSA) for RwandAir in Liberia. Accordingly, the partnership marks a significant step forward in broadening international travel options for Liberians, a substantial step for Liberia's aviation and travel scene.

Following the recognition, Easy Continental Travel Agency and its partners on Saturday, August 16, 2025, held a soft opening and a lunching ceremony at the Monrovia City Hall, bringing together government officials, development partners, business leaders, travel industry stakeholders, and Liberian students who recently returned from Rwanda for studies.

RwandAir, Rwanda's national airline, operates a modern fleet, serving over 25 destinations across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. Known for its safety, reliability, and outstanding service, the airline continues to grow through strategic partnerships with Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines.

On the other hand, Easy Continental Travel Agency is a leading Liberian travel solutions provider. Easy Continental Travel Agency specializes in airline ticketing, visa assistance, corporate travel management, and tourism services. The agency is committed to making travel straightforward and affordable, recognized for its professionalism and customer-focused approach.

Providing an overview of the partnership during the official launching ceremony, Easy Continental Travel Agency Chief Executive Officer and President, Gbomai L. Bestman, expressed appreciation and gratitude regarding the partnership.

"We're thrilled to introduce RwandAir's high-quality services to Liberia. This partnership, coupled with our alliances with Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines, will make international travel more accessible, affordable, and convenient for every Liberian."

Ms. Bestman, reflecting, disclosed that recently, she wrote to RwandaAir expressing interest in providing the Institution's service in Liberia, and following the numerous email exchanges, the Institution invited her for a formal presentation.

" I took my computer and sent an email to the company. After several conversations, they invited me to give a presentation to the Board Members. When I got into the boardroom, I did my presentation, and I was told that they would get back to me. After two to three months, they replied to me and agreed on the topic we are discussing today. We need to buy a ticket now. Just last year, we needed to tap into that $643 million alone in tourism. We have a lot to partner on between the two countries. Also, we have Liberian students studying in Rwanda. Currently, we have over four thousand Liberian students studying in Rwanda. This will help us with straight ticket instead of transit." She concluded.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking on behalf of the Government of Liberia, Kadiatu D. Konteh-Brohiri said that the more airlines that come into the country, the more money they are going to get from the tourism sector, while expressing appreciation and gratitude to the Easy Continental Travel Agency for the partnership.

We at the Ministry are hoping and dreaming that all of our objectives will come to pass and we will be successful. I want to thank my colleague from the Liberian Airport Authority for coming because this is a boost not just for the country, but for our ministry and Agencies. We are open and willing to work with you all on any new ideas," she concluded.