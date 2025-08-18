Liberia Welcomes Seven New Peace Corps Volunteers

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, joined by outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Liberia Mark C. Toner, Minister of Education Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, and Peace Corps Liberia Country Director Vernice Guthrie, has officially welcomed seven new Peace Corps Volunteers to Liberia.

The volunteers, who completed an intensive eleven-week training in language, culture, and technical skills, were sworn in at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex on August 15, 2025. They will serve in communities across Liberia for the next two years, focusing on education, health, and climate change initiatives.

This follows a previous cohort, sworn in on August 17, 2023, when 12 new Peace Corps Volunteers took their oath under the supervision of USAID Mission Director Jim Wright, who also served as Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia. That group marked the first cohort to return to Liberia since the Peace Corps suspended operations in 2014 due to the Ebola outbreak.

During the event, President Boakai, Ambassador Toner, Minister Jallah, and Peace Corps Liberia Country Director Vernice Guthrie welcomed the seven volunteers, who will be posted throughout Liberia to work alongside local counterparts in education, health, and climate change initiatives. The volunteers are expected to serve in Liberian communities for the next two years.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Boakai congratulated the new volunteers and praised the U.S. Government for its continued support of Liberia.

"This cohort marks another step in the enduring partnership between Liberia and the Peace Corps," President Boakai said. "The Peace Corps is more than a program; it is a gift from the American people, offering knowledge, compassion, and solidarity to our communities."

For his part, Ambassador Toner highlighted the long-standing impact of Peace Corps Volunteers in Liberia, noting that there are individuals who served 5, 10, 15, and even 30 years ago whose influence is still felt in the communities they supported.

"Liberia continues to call them to service, and together, Returned Peace Corps Volunteers and communities all across Liberia continue to address unmet needs.

Additionally, Minister Jallah thanked the Peace Corps for aligning its efforts with the Government's ARREST Agenda, which he believes emphasizes quality, equity, and innovation in education, particularly in STEM, English, science subjects, and digital literacy.

Peace Corps Liberia Country Director Vernice Guthrie applauded the collaboration between the Peace Corps, the Government, and local communities, recognizing the dedication of her staff and the training they provided in preparing the volunteers for their service.

Meanwhile, this ceremony follows the return of Peace Corps operations to Liberia after a decade-long suspension due to the Ebola outbreak, reaffirming the organization's commitment to supporting Liberia's development.