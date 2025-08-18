Liberia: Govt. Launches National AfCFTA Implementation Strategy

Monrovia — The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has launched the Liberia National AfCFTA Implementation Strategy, a significant milestone in the country's economic transformation journey.

Commerce Minister Magdalene E. Dagoseh, who addressed the official launch in Monrovia, said the AfCFTA is significant towards the boost of local trade.

Minister Dagoseh explained that the strategy aims to harness the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, focusing on empowering micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and boosting trade facilitation, diversifying exports, and enhancing competitiveness.

She emphasized critical enablers such as institutional capacity, policy coherence, and digital transformation. The Africa Continental Free Trade Area will integrate gender, women, youth, people with disabilities, and environmental considerations.

Bomi County Senator and Liberian Senate Chair on Commerce Alex J. Tyler, stressed that the e-commerce platform will connect businesses and enhance economic empowerment.

Senator Tyler said the platform will boost regional digital markets, adding "This initiative will open doors for entrepreneurs, farmers, young graduates, and marginalized groups to trade beyond borders."

He continued that the strategy will reflect Liberia's economic aspirations and commitment to leveraging regional trade for sustainable development and shared prosperity, thus far creating a single market for goods, services, and investments across the African continent with an estimated 1.3 billion consumers. Editing by Jonathan Browne