Liberia: Full-Spectrum Digital Financial Services in Liberia, GTI Switch Leads Oral Oforilast Updated

18 August 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

GTI Switch, a leading provider of digital payment infrastructure and a subsidiary of GTI Holdings, has officially obtained its License to deliver full-spectrum Digital Financial Services in the Republic of Liberia.

This milestone positions GTI Switch to transform the local payments scene by delivering innovative, accessible, and inclusive solutions designed for businesses of all sizes.

GTI Switch's entry into the Liberian market is marked by the launch of its merchant focused payment ecosystem, GTI Pay, a gateway designed specifically for MSMEs, SMEs, FMCG players, and e-commerce merchants.

GTI Pay supports payment links, checkout plugins, recurring billing, and smart invoicing, enabling merchants to accept payments across various digital channels easily.

The payment gateway supports Visa, Mastercard, and major Mobile Money wallets, enabling seamless acceptance for both local and cross-border customers.

With this infrastructure, Liberian merchants can offer a seamless payment experience while enhancing their own business efficiency.

In addition to GTI Pay, the company is also launching SaoPay, a lightweight app available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

This platform empowers micro-merchants and informal enterprises to facilitate online payments with ease.

Whether you operate as a roadside vendor or an Instagram-based entrepreneur, SaoPay provides the essential tools to embrace digital transactions and expand your business.

GTI Switch's expansion into Liberia aligns with its broader strategy to deepen financial inclusion across Africa, drive digital transformation, and support government and private sector partners in building efficient financial ecosystems.

About GTI Switch

GTI Switch is a licensed Payment Service Provider delivering digital payment processing, switching, and infrastructure services across Africa. As part of the GTI Holding, it is committed to building the future of finance by powering seamless payments, secure platforms, and accessible technology for all.

