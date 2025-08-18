Liberia's Trio Makes History in Czech Football

Monrovia — Slavia Prague made history on Saturday by becoming the first Czech club to field three Liberian players in a single league match.

The landmark moment came during their 1-1 draw with Jablonec in the Czech First League.

Oscar Dorley, Emmanuel Fully, and Divine Teah all featured in a significant milestone for Liberian football's growing influence in European competitions.

Dorley, a consistent presence in Slavia's midfield, was in the starting lineup. Fully entered the match in the 33rd minute, followed by Teah in the 73rd. Their combined efforts helped Slavia control large portions of the game, though they were unable to secure a victory.

A Growing Presence in Europe

The inclusion of three Liberian players in a top-flight European league match signals a promising shift in how Liberian talents are scouted, developed, and trusted at the highest levels of the game.

"To see three Liberians on the pitch together in a competitive European league match is a proud moment for the country," a Liberian football follower said Perry Dolo "It sends a message to young players back home that European clubs are watching and willing to invest in Liberian talent."

Fully's Performance Stands Out

According to performance statistics from Flashscore, Emmanuel Fully was the standout among the trio, earning an average rating of 7.0. Teah followed with a 6.7, while Dorley received a 6.6 for his contributions.

The match marked Fully's second league appearance of the season, and his performance showed promise, with the young left back showcasing pace, vision, and composure.

Match Summary

Slavia Prague dominated much of the first half, with Dorley playing a key role in transition. After a teammate's injury led to an early substitution, Fully entered the match and injected energy on the flanks. Teah, introduced later, added technical quality in the midfield as Slavia pressed for a winner. Despite their efforts, Jablonec held firm, and the match ended in a stalemate.

A Bright Spot for Liberian Football

While the result was a draw, the historic fielding of Dorley, Fully, and Teah is a bright spot for Liberian football on the international stage. Their presence in Slavia's senior squad demonstrates the increasing professionalism and readiness of Liberian players to compete in Europe's demanding leagues.