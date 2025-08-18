Liberia's Trio Makes History in Czech Football

18 August 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C Walker

Monrovia — Slavia Prague made history on Saturday by becoming the first Czech club to field three Liberian players in a single league match.

The landmark moment came during their 1-1 draw with Jablonec in the Czech First League.

Oscar Dorley, Emmanuel Fully, and Divine Teah all featured in a significant milestone for Liberian football's growing influence in European competitions.

Dorley, a consistent presence in Slavia's midfield, was in the starting lineup. Fully entered the match in the 33rd minute, followed by Teah in the 73rd. Their combined efforts helped Slavia control large portions of the game, though they were unable to secure a victory.

A Growing Presence in Europe

The inclusion of three Liberian players in a top-flight European league match signals a promising shift in how Liberian talents are scouted, developed, and trusted at the highest levels of the game.

"To see three Liberians on the pitch together in a competitive European league match is a proud moment for the country," a Liberian football follower said Perry Dolo "It sends a message to young players back home that European clubs are watching and willing to invest in Liberian talent."

Fully's Performance Stands Out

According to performance statistics from Flashscore, Emmanuel Fully was the standout among the trio, earning an average rating of 7.0. Teah followed with a 6.7, while Dorley received a 6.6 for his contributions.

The match marked Fully's second league appearance of the season, and his performance showed promise, with the young left back showcasing pace, vision, and composure.

Match Summary

Slavia Prague dominated much of the first half, with Dorley playing a key role in transition. After a teammate's injury led to an early substitution, Fully entered the match and injected energy on the flanks. Teah, introduced later, added technical quality in the midfield as Slavia pressed for a winner. Despite their efforts, Jablonec held firm, and the match ended in a stalemate.

A Bright Spot for Liberian Football

While the result was a draw, the historic fielding of Dorley, Fully, and Teah is a bright spot for Liberian football on the international stage. Their presence in Slavia's senior squad demonstrates the increasing professionalism and readiness of Liberian players to compete in Europe's demanding leagues.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.