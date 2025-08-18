Nigerian Army Redeploys Top Generals

17 August 2025
The COAS charged the newly appointed officers to redouble their efforts in sustaining ongoing operations against terrorism, insurgency and other security threats.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Olufemi Oluyede, a lieutenant general, has approved a major shake-up in the Nigerian Army with the redeployment of senior officers into key command and staff positions.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Appolonia Anele, a lieutenant colonel, on Sunday in Abuja.

Ms Anele said the postings affect Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) at the Army Headquarters, General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Corps Commanders, Commandants of training institutions, and Brigade Commanders.

She said that Maj.-Gen. Adekunle Adeyinka was appointed Chief of Logistics (Army), Maj.-Gen. A.A. Adekeye became Chief of Personnel Management (Army), and Maj.-Gen. T.B. Ugiagbe took over as Chief of Standard and Evaluation.

She added that Maj.-Gen. A.A. Idris was named Chief of Military Intelligence (Army); Maj.-Gen. M.O. Erebulu was also appointed Provost Marshal (Army).

"Others include Maj.-Gen. E.A. Anaryu as Corps Commander, Supply and Transport, and Maj.-Gen. J.E. Osifo as Director-General, Nigerian Army Finance Corporation.

"Maj.-Gen. S.A. Akesode was posted as Head of Mission, African Union Verification Mission in Tigray, Ethiopia.

"The new GOCs are Maj.-Gen. A.S.M. Wase, appointed GOC 1 Division/Commander Sector 1, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, and Maj.-Gen. C.R. Nnebeife, appointed GOC 2 Division/Commander Sector 3, Operation FANSAN YAMMA," she said.

Ms Anele further disclosed that Maj.-Gen. M.O. Ihanuwaze had been appointed new Commandant, Nigerian Army Finance School, Maj.-Gen. K.O. Osemwegie heads the Army Signal School, while Maj.-Gen. A.J. Aliyu takes over at the Ordnance School,

She added that Maj.-Gen. A.C. Adetoba becomes Commandant, Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management.

"Also redeployed are Brig.-Gen. M. Jimoh as Commander, 1 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. N.E. Okoloagu as Commander, 2 Brigade, and Brig.-Gen. A.A. Bello as Commander, 6 Division Garrison/Sector 3, Operation DELTA SAFE.

"Oluyede charged the newly appointed officers to redouble their efforts in sustaining ongoing operations against terrorism, insurgency and other security threats, while assuring that troops' welfare remained his priority," she added.

