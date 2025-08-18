Nigeria: Assar Edges Aruna Again As Egyptian Star Extends Supremacy in Malmö Showdown

It was another fiery chapter in Africa's longest-running table tennis rivalry, one that has shaped the continent's international profile over the past decade

Egypt's Omar Assar once again got the better of Nigeria's Quadri Aruna, claiming a 3-1 victory in the first round of the men's singles at the Europe Smash - Sweden 2025 on Sunday at the Malmö Arena.

It was another fiery chapter in Africa's longest-running table tennis rivalry, one that has shaped the continent's international profile over the past decade.

A clash of familiar foes

The contest, always circled on the calendar by fans of African table tennis, did not disappoint in intensity. Assar took a tense opening game 12-10, before Aruna stormed back with a blistering 11-4 response in the second.

Just when momentum seemed to tilt towards the Nigerian, Assar flipped the script, overwhelming his rival 11-3 in the third game and holding his nerve in a tight fourth, closing 11-9 to progress into the round of 32.

Statistically, there was little between them. Assar won 38 points to Aruna's 33, with both players attacking aggressively on serve. But it was the Egyptian's composure in crunch moments, including an eight-point streak and two deficit recoveries, that ultimately proved decisive.

Respect and Rivalry

After the match, Assar was quick to acknowledge the quality of his opponent.

"Of course, hard luck to Quadri. He's a great player, and he did a very good match, and I wish him the best in the next tournament," Assar said.

It was a familiar outcome: the Egyptian has now won four of their last five meetings, including the 2025 ITTF African Cup final earlier this year.

Yet, Aruna remains the one African who has consistently broken Assar's dominance. His victory at the 2022 Africa Senior Championships final remains one of the most memorable upsets in their storied rivalry, a reminder that the Nigerian still has the tools to challenge the North African powerhouse.

The bigger picture

This is more than just another match. For over a decade, the Assar-Aruna rivalry has defined African table tennis on the global stage. They have met more than 20 times in international competition, carrying the weight of two nations with rich sporting histories and contrasting playing philosophies; Assar's composure and control against Aruna's explosive forehand and fast-paced aggression.

Assar's win in Malmö further tilts the balance in his favour, but with the pair's history, nothing is ever settled.

What's next

The Egyptian now faces an even sterner test in the round of 32 against world number one Lin Shudong of China, while Aruna will turn his focus to regrouping ahead of his next international appearance.

Elsewhere in Malmö, Swedish favourite Anton Källberg delighted home fans at Baltiska Hallen with a narrow 3-2 win over Belgium's Martin Allegro. Germany's Ricardo Walther edged Elias Ranefur, while veteran Dimitrij Ovtcharov rolled back the years with a stunning upset of eighth seed Xiang Peng. In the women's singles, China's He Zhuojia showcased ruthless form, sweeping aside Australia's Yangzi Liu in straight sets.

Assar vs Aruna is no longer just an African duel, it has become one of table tennis's great modern rivalries. And in Malmö, the Egyptian once again showed why he continues to set the continental standard.