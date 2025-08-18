Uganda: It's Okay to Laugh Out Loud When Mao, As Cabinet Minister, Challenges Museveni in Election

opinion

When Norbert Mao, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, and president general of the Democratic Party (DP), picks nomination forms to run for the 2026 presidential election today, he enters a political arena that is at once familiar and ironic.

Mao has stood for the presidency before, in 2011, when he captured just over 147,000 votes -- roughly 1.9 percent of the total -- a distant fourth behind Museveni, Kizza Besigye, and Olara Otunnu.

Yes, behind even Otunnu, the legendary kitenge garb maestro who couldn't even vote for himself.

Thirty years ago, it was another DP presidential general who did something close yet nowhere near close enough. He was Paul Kawanga Sssemogerere.

Ssemo, as many called him, had joined the Cabinet as part of the broad-based government Yoweri Museveni formed in 1986 after capturing power.

He was a minister for internal affairs and foreign affairs before he resigned in 1995 to prepare himself as the opposition candidate in the first democratic election in the NRA era.

The comparison with Ssemogerere is instructive. Ssemogerere resigned from Museveni's cabinet to contest the presidency, presenting himself as a principled opposition candidate.

Mao, in contrast, remains a minister in Museveni's government while seeking the country's highest office, a dual role that risks undermining his credibility and raises questions about his motivations.

Ssemo's service in the broad-based government was more for the nation than what many see in Mao's - an agreement that even many party members have openly criticized as being personal.

Mao's leadership of the Democratic Party has been marked by schisms, defections, and internal dissent.

Critics, including former DP legislator Betty Nambooze, have accused him of being a "pumpkin" -- green on the outside for DP, yellow on the inside for Museveni.

Many party loyalists feel Mao's cooperation with Museveni's government has hollowed out DP, eroded its grassroots structures, and accelerated defections, particularly to Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu's National Unity Platform.

The number of DP leaders who have left the party under Mao is huge and June's defection of Dr Michael Lulume Bayigga following the disputed Mbarara Delegates Conference says it all.

The 2022 cooperation agreement between DP and NRM, which brought Mao into Museveni's cabinet, crystallised these concerns.

While Mao has argued that working within government is pragmatic, the optics are difficult. He presides over a government he once criticised while claiming to lead an opposition party -- a contradiction that fuels skepticism about whether his presidential bid is serious or symbolic.

Mao's record in 2011 demonstrates both his strengths and limitations. He is a sharp debater, a legal expert, and capable of articulating nuanced positions on governance and constitutional matters.

Yet, he failed to build a national campaign infrastructure, mobilise voters beyond his base, or seriously challenge Museveni's entrenched political machine.

Fifteen years later, these structural limitations persist, compounded by a weakened DP and a more assertive opposition led by NUP.

The irony deepens when one considers Mao's ministerial portfolio. As Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister, he oversees the legal and governance structures of the state he now seeks to contest.

Campaigning against the government for electoral malpractice while sitting in its cabinet is a paradox that will be difficult for many Ugandans to reconcile.

Ultimately, Mao's 2026 bid illustrates the contradictions of contemporary Ugandan politics. Where earlier DP leaders like Ssemogerere could credibly step away from government to challenge the presidency, Mao straddles a line that risks eroding trust among voters.

His party, once a symbol of opposition strength, has been reduced to a shell, and his personal political capital may not be enough to overcome the inherent tensions of running as an insider-outsider.

For many observers, Mao's candidacy is laughable, not because of his capabilities, but because the act of challenging Museveni while serving in his cabinet strains credulity.

Yet beneath the humour lies a more serious commentary: Uganda's opposition politics remains fragile, fractured, and full of contradictions that will shape the 2026 election and the broader struggle for democratic credibility.

In the end, Mao's move may be less about winning votes than about maintaining personal political relevance. Or put succinctly, it is more about taking away some few votes from the opposition to keep Museveni in a healthy lead as much as it is to give the election a semblance of credibility.

History may judge whether this strategy strengthens Uganda's democracy or accelerates the hollowing out of a once-proud opposition tradition.