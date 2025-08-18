Uganda: Gen Nalweyiso Says Democracy They Fought for Is Being Diluted

Uganda's first female three-star general, Proscovia Nalweyiso, has warned that the democracy secured through their sacrifice is being undermined, citing recent political developments and internal wrangles within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Appearing on the Sanyuka Morning Express show on Monday, Nalweyiso said: "This is the democracy we fought for, but some people are now diluting it. We all see how far we have brought our country, yet what we sacrificed and struggled for is being undermined by these individuals."

She argued that Uganda's democratic space should not be interpreted as weakness but rather as an opportunity for all citizens to freely participate in politics.

"Everyone is being allowed to do as they please. Let anyone who wants to contest go ahead and do so," she added.

Nalweyiso pointed to the recent NRM primaries, which were marred by violence, bloodshed, and loss of lives, as evidence of growing challenges within the party.

"The only challenge with the NRM primaries is that everyone who participated in the election expected to win," she said.

During the recent NRM primaries, violent clashes, vote rigging, and disputes over results left several people dead and dozens injured, raising fresh questions about the party's internal discipline.

President Museveni himself admitted that the rot was not limited to the grassroots, acknowledging in a candid remark about his own State House administration that the system had become "rotten" and in urgent need of cleaning up.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite the tensions, the general insisted that President Museveni still commands strong public support.

"Ugandans still love President Museveni. In 2011, I went with some people to move around the country, and when they returned, their views had changed based on what they had seen," she noted.

Nalweyiso also turned her attention to the opposition, urging the National Unity Platform (NUP) to address Uganda's issues domestically rather than abroad.

In a direct message to NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, she said: "My son Bobi Wine should lead the country from here. Let him not run to America to report; instead, let him remain and lead from here while raising those issues."

Proscovia Nalweyiso is a veteran of the National Resistance Army (NRA) liberation war that brought President Museveni to power in 1986, where she served in the women's wing of the rebel movement and rose through the ranks of the military.

She later became the first Ugandan woman to attain the rank of lieutenant general, the highest rank ever held by a female officer in the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), and currently serves as the Senior Presidential Adviser on Defence and Security.