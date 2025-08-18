Liberia: Protest Coalition Sets December 17 for Nationwide Resistance After 14-Day Ultimatum and U.S. Rights Report

18 August 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — Mulbah K. Morlu, Chairman of the Enough is Enough Protest Coalition, has announced that the group will launch a second phase of nationwide protests on December 17, 2025, demanding accountability and urgent reforms from President Joseph Boakai's administration.

Morlu's declaration follows the release of the 2024 U.S. State Department Human Rights Report, which he said confirms the government's failure to address systemic human rights violations, entrenched corruption, and public sector impunity.

"The U.S. State Department's assessment is accurate: 'There has been no significant change.' Boakai's actions prove Liberia remains trapped in the same destructive cycle of waste, arrogance, and contempt for its people," Morlu stated.

He condemned the President's recent foreign travel to Japan with what he described as an unnecessarily large entourage, calling it a misuse of taxpayer funds at a time when the country is grappling with rising prices, a crumbling healthcare system, and high unemployment.

According to Morlu, the U.S. report outlines abuses that include extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, torture, prolonged detentions, and censorship of the press, among others. He called for the immediate dismissal of Liberia National Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, citing the report's documentation of severe misconduct under his leadership.

Morlu further demanded an internationally monitored investigation into allegations from the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR), implicating government officials in the drug trade.

Citing the Boakai administration's refusal to engage the 13-count petition presented by protesters on July 17, along with worsening economic conditions, Morlu said Liberians have no choice but to escalate nonviolent resistance.

"This relentless resistance will neither bow, break, nor bend--until the Boakai government answers the call to lead or leave," Morlu declared.

The planned protest will be held directly in front of the Executive Mansion, with Morlu rejecting the possibility of alternative venues. A 15-member Citizens Engagement Board (CEB) has also been established to coordinate actions across all counties.

Morlu emphasized that the protests would be nonviolent but intentionally disruptive, targeting government institutions until democratic norms and fundamental rights are fully respected.

"Enough is enough. The Liberian people have spoken. The era of meaningless cabinet retreats and empty promises is over," he added.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.