Liberia: Protest Coalition Sets December 17 for Nationwide Resistance After 14-Day Ultimatum and U.S. Rights Report

Monrovia — Mulbah K. Morlu, Chairman of the Enough is Enough Protest Coalition, has announced that the group will launch a second phase of nationwide protests on December 17, 2025, demanding accountability and urgent reforms from President Joseph Boakai's administration.

Morlu's declaration follows the release of the 2024 U.S. State Department Human Rights Report, which he said confirms the government's failure to address systemic human rights violations, entrenched corruption, and public sector impunity.

"The U.S. State Department's assessment is accurate: 'There has been no significant change.' Boakai's actions prove Liberia remains trapped in the same destructive cycle of waste, arrogance, and contempt for its people," Morlu stated.

He condemned the President's recent foreign travel to Japan with what he described as an unnecessarily large entourage, calling it a misuse of taxpayer funds at a time when the country is grappling with rising prices, a crumbling healthcare system, and high unemployment.

According to Morlu, the U.S. report outlines abuses that include extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, torture, prolonged detentions, and censorship of the press, among others. He called for the immediate dismissal of Liberia National Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, citing the report's documentation of severe misconduct under his leadership.

Morlu further demanded an internationally monitored investigation into allegations from the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR), implicating government officials in the drug trade.

Citing the Boakai administration's refusal to engage the 13-count petition presented by protesters on July 17, along with worsening economic conditions, Morlu said Liberians have no choice but to escalate nonviolent resistance.

"This relentless resistance will neither bow, break, nor bend--until the Boakai government answers the call to lead or leave," Morlu declared.

The planned protest will be held directly in front of the Executive Mansion, with Morlu rejecting the possibility of alternative venues. A 15-member Citizens Engagement Board (CEB) has also been established to coordinate actions across all counties.

Morlu emphasized that the protests would be nonviolent but intentionally disruptive, targeting government institutions until democratic norms and fundamental rights are fully respected.

"Enough is enough. The Liberian people have spoken. The era of meaningless cabinet retreats and empty promises is over," he added.