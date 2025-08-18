Liberia: Rep. Musa Bility Accuses House Leadership of Diverting Lawmakers' Funds to Majority Bloc That Elected Speaker Koon

Monrovia — Representative Musa Hassan Bility (District #7, Nimba County) has unleashed a blistering attack on the leadership of the House of Representatives, accusing it of diverting funds approved in the national budget for all lawmakers to members of the majority bloc that voted Rep. Richard Koon as Speaker.

Bility, founder of the Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), appearing live on the Spoon Network last week, alleged that US$50,000 earmarked in the budget for each lawmaker to undertake development projects in their districts was instead distributed to members who supported Speaker Koon's election.

"After Koffa left, those who are currently running the Legislature--living on the blood of the Liberian people--have destroyed that place for the last 15 years. They conspired to stop me from becoming Deputy Speaker or Speaker. Among their plots, the US$50,000 budget allocation was used as a payback for the election I lost to Richard Koon," Bility charged.

He argued that such a system cannot be reformed from within, adding that it must be "turned on its head" for the Liberian people to benefit.

The House leadership, under Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, has not yet responded to Bility's allegations.

Bility, who defeated incumbent Roger Y. Domah in the 2023 elections, had promised to rally his colleagues to push reforms that would ensure greater benefits for their constituencies. But less than two years into his six-year term, the outspoken lawmaker has announced that he will not seek re-election.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Describing the Legislature as a "dungeon for corrupt leaders," Bility declared he has no place among those he believes have destroyed the institution.

"I have discounted the Legislature. It is a minus to our country. It is not the path I want to take. The Legislature is not a place to pursue--it is a home, a dungeon for corrupt leaders. They are the ones destroying this country, and I don't have a place among them. I am not going back there," he said.

Looking ahead, Bility vowed that the CMC will spearhead what he described as a political "revolution" in 2029 aimed not just at winning the presidency but also at unseating legislators he accused of perpetuating corruption.

"The system cannot be fought from within. It has to be turned on its head. Everyone responsible for what is happening to the Liberian people will be particularly targeted and removed by the CMC in 2029," he asserted.

Bility noted that his party was formed years ahead of the next general elections to give it ample time to prepare its agenda and record of service to the people before seeking votes.

"2029 will be about tested leadership. Unity Party has been tested three times; the CDC once. The myth of voting for people based on age or experience has failed. The basic question is: what have you done for the people, not what will you do? It is about record and opportunity," he stressed.