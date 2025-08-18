Liberia: National Port Authority's Boss Dukuly Denies Fraud Allegations - Says Case Not Criminal

Monrovia — Sekou A. M. Dukuly, Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA), has denied allegations by his Chinese business partner, Yang Dan, that he defrauded him of millions of U.S. dollars and blocked access to their jointly established businesses.

Yang recently filed a complaint with the Liberia National Police (LNP), accusing Dukuly of fraud and misappropriation. The LNP has since launched a criminal investigation into the matter.

According to the complaint, filed by lawyers representing Yang, a major shareholder in the A.M. Duke Investment Group of Companies, Dukuly allegedly received more than US$3.6 million under false pretenses for joint ventures, including the construction of a mineral water bottling plant and the establishment of a mining company.

The Allegations

Yang's lawyers allege that a mineral water factory was built in Liberia at a cost of about US$2.55 million, fully funded by Yang. Dukuly allegedly provided land for the facility and agreed to contribute equally but only wired US$330,000--funds Yang claims were largely spent on luxury goods and personal expenses for Dukuly.

On the mining ventures, Yang alleged he provided an additional US$1.13 million for mining licenses and permits, but none were delivered.

Misuse of funds: Yang allegedly financed renovations of Dukuly's properties and purchased luxury items, including Rolex watches and electronics, for him.

Olesman Toe Brown Brown, an associate of Dukuly, allegedly received US$220,000 for licenses and legal fees that never materialized and is accused of unlawfully seizing Yang's truck and excavator.

Yang said when he demanded accountability in late 2024, Dukuly allegedly influenced Yang's business associates to file criminal charges against him, leading to Yang's prosecution for allegedly misusing US$4.5 million.

Yang further alleged he was physically attacked by four Chinese nationals at the Silk Road Chinese Restaurant in May 2025, sustaining head injuries.

Yang's legal team has urged the LNP to take criminal action against Dukuly and Brown, citing multiple violations of Liberian law.

Dukuly's Response

Through his lawyers at Heritage Partners and Associates, Dukuly and his associate, Olesman Brown, dismissed the allegations as "baseless falsehoods" aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

"Our clients categorically deny and denounce all the allegations contained in the complaint," the lawyers wrote to Police Inspector General Col. Gregory Coleman on May 12, 2025. "Even if any of the claims were true, they involve commercial transactions that fall under civil law, not criminal law."

On water bottling plant allegation, Dukuly admitted entering a partnership but called Yang's US$2.55 million investment claim "false and misleading." He insisted he personally invested about US$1.35 million, while Yang and others contributed around US$1 million.

For the mining operations, Dukuly confirmed receiving US$308,741.82 from Yang for licenses and operations but maintained that all funds were used appropriately.

Claims against Brown - Brown denied receiving US$220,000, though he acknowledged collecting US$99,700 for business expenses. He also denied seizing Yang's equipment, saying it was moved with Yang's consent.

Dukuly also rejected claims that he demanded Rolex watches, electronics, or home furnishings. He countered that he paid for his own items and even gave Yang US$75,000 for renovations, of which only US$18,000 was spent.

The Legal Position

Dukuly and Brown's lawyers argued that the case is strictly a commercial dispute and urged the police to dismiss the complaint. They further accused Yang of retaliation, linking his complaint to the ongoing trial in which the government is prosecuting him for allegedly misapplying US$4.5 million from Chinese investors.

"The police should not be dragged into non-criminal matters," Dukuly's lawyers concluded, calling for Yang to seek civil remedies instead.

However, Yang's lawyers have termed Dukuly's admittance to entering a business venture with Yang and openly telling the police to abandon the investigation--because it is a civil matter--as his tacit confession to the crime. This is because there is irrefutable evidence that Dukuly denied Yang access to the businesses, they said.