Liberia: Key Nimbaians, Others Join Citizens Movement for Change Ahead of 2029 Elections

Sanniquellie — A remarkable political realignment is gaining momentum in Nimba County as influential local leaders, community figures and thousands of residents have officially joined the Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), signaling a growing confidence in the party's development agenda.

The influx includes high-profile personalities such as former Representative Larry P. Younquoi, Harrison Luo, Coordinator for the National Executive Committee, Armstrong Gogbac Selekpor, recently appointed as Advisor to the Political Leader of CMC and Madam Yar Tokpah, head of District Two Rural Women.

Their collective decision to back the relatively new but rapidly expanding political movement underscores the shifting political dynamics ahead of the 2029 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

The official joining ceremony, which was held in the bustling City of Sanniquellie, the administrative capital of Nimba County, was marked by vibrant community participation and a palpable spirit of hope.

Hundreds of women from diverse towns and villages adorned in colorful traditional attire gathered to publicly endorse the CMC, celebrating the party's nationwide efforts toward grassroots development and social empowerment.

The event featured joyous dancing, musical performances and heartfelt speeches that reflected the community's dedication to the party's inclusive vision.

Many women leaders, who spoke at the ceremony, acknowledged the CMC's progressive emphasis on women's leadership and economic empowerment as a transformative force for Nimba County and the broader Liberia landscape.

"We are grateful for the unwavering dedication of the CMC to not only include women but to place us at the forefront of decision making and development," expressed several representatives of women's groups.

This recognition highlights the party's commitment to gender equality and social inclusion as pillars for sustainable growth.

In an effort to consolidate the newly garnered support, the CMC leadership formalized the integration of these key figures into pivotal party roles.

Former Representative Larry P. Younquoi was appointed National Vice Chair for Data Statistics, Research and Analysis.

In this crucial capacity, Younquoi will spearhead the collection and interpretation of data to guide evidence-based policymaking and strategic planning within the party.

Madam Yar Tokpah, wife of former Representative Prince Tokpah, was named Women's Congress Chair for Regions Two, a jurisdiction encompassing Bong, Lofa, and Nimba Counties.

Her role will be instrumental in amplifying women's voices and ensuring their participation in political processes across these regions.

Harrison Luo assumed a vital role as a strategic coordinator within the party's National Executive Committee, tasked with enhancing organizational outreach and strengthening party structures at the grassroots level.

Armstrong Gogbac Selekpor was appointed as Political Advisor to the CMC's political leadership team, providing counsel on strategic political maneuvers and policy direction to bolster the party's influence nationwide.

Each of these leaders conveyed a strong commitment to the party's mission, pledging to utilize their expertise, networks and influence to propel the CMC's ambitious development goals.

They emphasized that these efforts are key to nurturing a new Liberia grounded in sustainable progress and inclusive governance.

Addressing the energized crowd, Representative Musa Hassan Bility, the Political Leader of the CMC, injected a message of unwavering hope and resolve.

He firmly stated that the CMC's grassroots development activities are not seasonal or opportunistic but reflect a continuous dedication to transformative work.

"Our priority remains the empowerment of women and youth, creating real and sustainable opportunities for all Liberians. This promise goes beyond elections; it is a lifelong commitment to community upliftment," Bility asserted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Political analysts have noted that, unlike many Liberian politicians who ramp up development projects primarily as election tactics, the CMC under Bility's stewardship stands out for maintaining steady, year-round community engagement.

This approach has cultivated trust and a deepening relationship between the party and its constituents.

With thousands more Nimbaians reportedly preparing to join the CMC in the near future, the party's presence in one of Liberia's most populous and politically significant counties is poised for exponential growth.

This surge not only strengthens the party's grassroots foundation but also positions the CMC as a formidable contender in the lead-up to the 2029 general elections.

The unfolding developments in Nimba signal an exciting and dynamic shift in Liberia's political landscape, where grassroots energy and inclusive politics are becoming the driving forces for national change.