Nigeria: 'I'm Fit As a Fiddle,' Akpabio Debunks Rumours of Ill Health

18 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has dismissed rumours about his health.

Akpabio arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 4 a.m. on Monday from London, where he was received at the presidential wing by senators, aides, and supporters.

His return followed widespread social media speculation that he was critically ill and hospitalised in London.

Speaking with journalists at the airport, Akpabio described the reports as false and baseless.

"There's nothing like such. I'm fit as a fiddle. I only stopped over in London for a short vacation," he said.

Before his brief stay in the UK, Akpabio attended the sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, Switzerland, from July 29 to 31.

He noted that the Nigerian delegation played a significant role in pushing for stronger democratic governance and improved synergy between arms of government.

Looking ahead, the senate president promised Nigerians "robust legislative engagements" when the National Assembly reconvenes from recess.

