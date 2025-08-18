Nigeria: Air Strike - 62 Kidnapped Victims Escape Katsina Bandits' Den - Official

The Katsina government has confirmed that 62 kidnapped victims escaped following an air strike on the camp of a notorious bandits' kingpin, Muhammadu Fulani, in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.

Dr Nasir Mu'azu, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Katsina.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) air strike was targeted at Jigawa-Sawai area on the border with Zamfara.

Mu'azu said that 12 of the escaped victims were currently receiving medical attention at Matazu General Hospital, while 16 others were at the Nigerian Army Forward Operational Base (FOB) in Kaiga Malamai.

"The Nigerian Air Force operation, conducted on Saturday at 05:10 p.m., forced the bandits to flee their stronghold, creating the opportunity for the mass escape of victims held captive.

"During interviews with the rescued victims, it was confirmed that the bandits fled as a result of the airstrike.

"The victims revealed that about 62 people escaped and took off in different directions.

"Majority of the victims were abducted from Sayaya village during a night attack on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, by Fulani's gang, that has been terrorising Matazu, Kankia, Dutsinma, and parts of Kano State," he said.

He said the state government has deployed Quick Response Wing of the Nigerian Air Force to restore peace to the troubled communities in Bakori and Matazu LGAs.

"Our troops are currently monitoring the situation for further rescue operations," he said.

The commissioner assured the affected families that the government would reunite the rescued victims with their loved ones after completing necessary medical examinations. (NAN)