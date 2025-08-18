Central African Republic: Chinese Embassy Promises to Probe Allegations of Abuse of 12 Nigerian Workers in Central African Republic

The rescued Nigerians had accused their Chinese employers of sexual abuse and non-payment of salaries.

Reacting to the reports, the embassy yesterday, said the allegations were being taken seriously and that due process would be followed.

It noted that it attached great importance to the matter, adding that the Chinese Government had consistently required all Chinese citizens abroad to comply with the laws and regulations of their host countries and conduct business activities by all applicable rules and requirements.

"We have also just noted the relevant reports and attach great importance to this matter. We will immediately commence an investigation. Before the investigation results are released, we request that the information not be disseminated or cited. The Chinese Government consistently requires all Chinese citizens abroad to comply with the laws and regulations of their host countries and conduct business activities by all applicable rules and requirements."

The reaction comes after the Nigerian workers, who arrived in the country last week, narrated harrowing experiences of abuse, starvation, and non-payment of wages at the hands of Chinese mining employers in CAR.

While recounting their ordeal, leader of the rescued workers, Igorigo Freeborn, said it was important for the world to know that despite owing them 11 months' salaries, "we were homosexually abused by our Chinese employers in CAR.

"I am not ashamed to say it. I want other people to learn from it. We were treated badly there, but thank God for sparing our lives to tell the stories today.

"I am one of those people who usually abuse Nigeria, and I don't think anything good can come out of the country, but we were all so happy to receive help and succour from Nigeria," he said.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), which received the workers in Abuja, pledged to pursue justice for them, while the embassy maintained that the outcome of the investigation would guide further action.