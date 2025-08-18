Nigeria: In Major Breakthrough, Nigeria Recorded Zero Cases Piracy in Five Years, Says Naval Chief, Ogalla

Uyo — The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has stated that Nigeria recorded zero cases of piracy in the last five years.

Ogalla disclosed this yesterday while fielding questions from journalists during the passing out parade of the 2025 set of Young Sailors held at the Nigerian Navy School, Ikot Ntuen, Akwa Ibom State.

The Chief of Naval Staff, who spoke through the Chief of Administration, Nigerian Navy School, Rear Admiral Gabriel Aligwe, said several naval operations in the waterways have made the Nigerian waterways very safe.

"Though this occasion might be for addressing security issues, you know that in all parts of the country we have different kinds of operations that are ongoing and concerning the waterways. We have Operation Delta Sanity, and then we have a series of patrols.

"We have surveillance systems, and at every point we have NNS ships at Sea to keep us safe, and don't forget that for about five years now Nigeria has recorded zero cases of piracy, and that tells you the efforts put in by our men who constantly patrol the waterways."

He advised the graduating students to pursue their dreams and remain resilient, noting that the training they have received is to give them proper grounding for a bright and fulfilling military career.

"My advice to them is to continue to pursue their dreams and remain resilient; they are not just going home to remain like that. A lot of them are going to be absorbed into the military; some will go to the Nigerian Defence Academy, while some will remain as personnel in the Nigerian Navy.

"So, the training they received is to give them proper grounding for a very bright and fulfilling career in the military."

In his address, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, congratulated the young sailors for distinguishing themselves in both academic and military training during their stay in the school.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner of Education in the state, Prof. Ubong Umoh, charged the young sailors to shun acts that could have negative consequences in their future endeavours.

"With the quality of features we have in this school, I do not doubt that you have been well groomed and have the requisite potential to succeed in the larger society.

"I, therefore, charge you to remain focused and determined in your educational pursuit. You are advised to shun all vices, as these will attract negative and serious consequences."

Improved Oil Revenue: Pipeline Infrastructure's Zero-Infraction Record Attracts FG Commendation

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The recent zero-infraction record by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) that has contributed to the improved oil and gas revenue and sustained economic growth has attracted the federal government's commendation.

The federal government has met its oil and gas revenue benchmark, a milestone the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) attributed to improved security and sustained peace in the Niger Delta.

The FIRS Chairman, Dr Zacch Adedeji, had attributed the achievements to the efforts of security agencies and pipeline surveillance contractors such as Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited.

Adedeji made the announcement when he received a delegation of senior military officers led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, recently.

According to him, the coordinating director of the Large Tax Group confirmed that the 2025 oil and gas sector target had been achieved, due to steady production and higher profitability among companies operating in the sector.

"This is the first time in a long while that we've met our oil and gas target. The peace in oil-producing areas has allowed production to thrive, and companies are making more profit. Prosperity can only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace and the Armed Forces are critical stakeholders in sustaining that peace", Adedeji stated.

Meanwhile, speaking at a monthly engagement with host communities from Rivers, Abia, and Imo States, at the weekend, PINL's General Manager, Community and Stakeholders Relations, Dr Akpos Mezeh, said the company's operations directly contributed to the nation's revenue milestone.

"PINL recorded zero infractions in the past month, which helped boost national crude oil production".

Mezeh said. "Our results are built on strong community partnerships, consistent safety measures for personnel, timely salary payments, and rapid dispute resolution. These strategies have reduced downtime and increased trust".

He highlighted recent interventions, including oil spill response in Yorla, Kpean (Khana LGA, Rivers State) and the dismantling of illegal bunkering sites in Umubule and Oyigbo communities.

Mezeh also updated stakeholders on PINL's CSR programmes for youth and women, while reaffirming the company's alignment with the Federal Government's Renewed Hope Agenda.