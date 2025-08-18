Nigeria: Why Regular Deworming Is Essential for Your Health

Worm infestations may seem like a minor issue, but they pose a serious public health concern , especially in regions with warm climates and inadequate sanitation. Parasitic worms such as roundworms, hookworms, and tapeworms can live undetected in the human body, often causing no immediate symptoms.

However, if left untreated, they can lead to long-term health problems including fatigue, anemia, poor nutrient absorption, and a weakened immune system. Regular deworming is a crucial step in maintaining overall health and preventing these hidden threats from taking a toll on the body.

Deworming involves the use of medication to remove parasitic worms from the body. Though it is a simple medical intervention, it can significantly improve overall health, particularly in children, whose growth and cognitive development may be impaired by untreated worm infections. In many communities, deworming is a key component of public health initiatives, targeting both children and adults to reduce the spread and recurrence of infestations.

Why Deworming Is Important

Worms survive by feeding on the host's blood or nutrients, leaving the person weakened over time. Without treatment, infestations can lead to:

Nutritional deficiencies - Worms interfere with the absorption of vitamins and minerals, leading to deficiencies in iron, vitamin A, and other essential nutrients.

Anemia - Especially common with hookworm infections, anemia can cause chronic tiredness and reduced productivity.

Stunted growth in children - Worm infestations can delay physical and mental development.

Digestive issues - Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, and bloating are common symptoms.

Who Should Deworm And How Often

Health experts recommend routine deworming for both children and adults in high-risk areas. The World Health Organization (WHO) advises that:

Children aged 1-15 years should be dewormed every 6-12 months, depending on the prevalence in their community.

Adults in high-risk occupations (such as farmers or gardeners) may also need regular deworming.

Pregnant women in their second and third trimesters may be advised to deworm under medical guidance, as untreated worm infections can affect maternal health and fetal growth.

Common Deworming Medications

The most widely used deworming drugs are albendazole and mebendazole, which are effective against several types of intestinal worms. These medications are generally safe, inexpensive, and require only a single dose. However, it is important to take them under proper guidance to ensure effectiveness and safety.

Possible Side Effects

While side effects are uncommon, some people may experience:

Mild abdominal discomfort

Nausea

Temporary dizziness

These usually subside quickly and are a sign that the medication is working to expel the worms.

Preventing Re-infection

Deworming is effective, but prevention is equally important to break the cycle of infection. This includes:

Washing hands thoroughly before eating or after using the toilet.

Cooking meat and fish properly.

Washing fruits and vegetables before eating.

Wearing shoes in areas where hookworms may be present in the soil.