Nigeria: Fcta to Clear Shanties Posing Security Threat, Hampering Developmental Project

18 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), said it would ensure the clearance of all illegal settlements, especially shanties harbouring criminals and prevent developmental projects in the Federal Capital City.

The Senior Special Assistant

Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Olayinka said that the ongoing onslaught on criminal hideouts in Abuja would also continue.

"The FCTA described as worrisome, security threats from parts of the Durumi District, particularly Area 1 in Garki District.

"High-level criminal activities such as robbery, carjacking, drug peddling and other heinous crimes with its attendant security implications to law-abiding FCT residents cannot be allowed to continue."

Olayinka explained that in the bid to ensure a safer FCT, the Minister, Nyesom Wike, set up a Stakeholders Committee, comprising heads of security agencies, FCTA officials, Civil Society Organisations, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), among others.

He said that it was identified at the committee meeting that apart from preventing land allottees from making use of their lands, and government from carrying out developmental projects, the shanties in Area 1, Durumi have become operational base for criminals.

"These criminals include kidnappers, drug peddlers and one-chance operators.

"Three months ago, when security agencies carried out an operation in Area 1, Durumi, over 120 miscreants were arrested.

"Among those arrested in the operation that lasted over three hours were drug peddlers, one-chance operators, carjackers and armed robbers."

Olayinka added that stolen vehicles, and 79 stolen motorcycles were recovered,as well as 155 Automated Teller Machine(ATM) cards.

He said that these ATM cards were those snatched from victims of one-chance operators, using the settlement as their base.

He stated that some of the shanties in Area 1, Durumi had been cleared.

He, however, said that the shanties were back and the criminals have regrouped, making the area unhabitable for law-abiding Nigerians.

Olayinka said that the shanties and makeshift houses were built on land allocated more than 20 years ago, but the illegal settlers and criminals who turned the area to their abode have made it impossible for the allottees to make use of their lands.

He said that even government agencies have found it difficult to use their land in Area 1, Durumi.

"Consequently, the FCTA is already clearing shanties in the City Centre, and those in Area 1, Durumi will be cleared very soon,"he said

