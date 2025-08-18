Liberia: Musa Bility Won't Seek Reelection - Eyes 2029 Presidency With Cmc

Monrovia — Rep. Musa Bility of Nimba County's District 7 says he will not seek reelection to the Legislature, describing the body as "a dungeon" of corruption, while unveiling his Citizens Movement for Change (CMC) as an alternative political force ahead of the 2029 elections.

Speaking on the Spoon Talk Show from his hometown of Saclepea over the weekend, Bility, the political leader of CMC, vowed to shift his political energy away from the Legislature, which he accused of betraying the Liberian people.

"The Legislature is a dungeon. It is a home of a bunch of corrupt leaders. They are the ones destroying this country and I don't have a place among them," Bility declared. "I

He said he will not run for Representative in Nimba, not even for the Senate. "Every lawmaker responsible for looting from the people will be particularly targeted and removed by the CMC during the 2029 elections." The CMC leader said his decision not to return to the Legislature stemmed from bitter experiences during recent leadership disputes at the House of Representatives.

According to him, he was denied the post of Deputy Speaker and later Speaker, despite initial assurances, due to political maneuverings by both the ruling Unity Party and the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC). "The National Budget that was approved placed $50,000 for every lawmaker to carry to their districts and do projects to impact the lives of their people but instead of fulfilling the purpose, it was released directly to each Lawmaker as a payback for the election that I lost," Bility alleged.

He added, "It is difficult to fight corruption from within that body."

CMC's manifesto for Liberia

Bility also criticized Liberia's history of political manifestos, which he described as "books written and never read," arguing that most parties lack genuine agendas rooted in the needs of ordinary citizens. He pledged that CMC's agenda would focus on bread-and-butter issues and visible projects long before 2029. "Unlike every other political party formed just before or after elections, the CMC is starting now. We want to do all that we can for the people before elections so they will not question our capacity to deliver," he said.

He continued: "2029 will not be about vision but record. The Liberian people are no longer interested in promises. They will ask: what did you do with the little opportunity you had?" He hinted that he may seek the presidency in 2029 if his political activities resonate with the Liberian people. "That is the only political option I carry now," he said.

Response to Corruption Allegations on Road Fund and FIFA's Fund

The Nimba County Lawmaker said all of the accusations levied against him about being involved in corruption both at home and abroad are political maneuverings aimed at tarnishing his reputation and frustrating his political moves.

"Lo, those who accuse me of stealing are the ones in control of state power now. Why are they not prosecuting me but always making noise about me stealing from the Road Fund? I don't understand it. If you believe you have the evidence against me, you have the perfect opportunity to bring me to book," Bility challenged the President Joseph Nyumah Bokai's led government.

About the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA)'s Ebola Fund which has been allegedly stolen by Bility, the Lawmaker said FIFA lied on him and he challenged the international sports organization to take him to court, but as the Liberia case, so also it is with FIFA-no courage to prosecute.

"Those in FIFA who accused me are corrupt people and they have no morals to question me. They have not authority to declare me criminal because I was never given due process. I was never tried in any court and found guilty of the corruption allegation they used to blackmail me," he said.

Bility's stance has drawn reactions from legal practitioner Cllr. Lafayette Gould, who described him as a skilled political marketer. "Musa is a business tycoon. He knows how to market his product. He is marketing CMC very well and that's why he is bringing together people from different political persuasions," Gould said.

He added, "CMC does not yet have an agenda on paper that is different from other parties. The difference is that it is already involved in projects."

With four years to go before the next general elections, Bility's Citizens Movement for Change is positioning itself as both an anti-corruption crusader and a political alternative to the country's two dominant parties, the Unity Party and the Congress for Democratic Change.