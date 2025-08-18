Liberia: Sirleaf Demands New Leadership, Urges Shift Beyond Symbolic Women's Representation

Former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Thursday launched a national dialogue series urging Liberians and Africans to move beyond symbolic representation of women in leadership and push for systemic change rooted in education, civic engagement, and policymaking.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Country Talks: Beyond Representation, hosted by the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development (EJS Center) in Monrovia, Africa's first elected female head of state said the time had come to ensure women's presence translated into influence.

The forum drew a diverse audience of political leaders, civil society advocates, educators, journalists, and young changemakers. Organizers described the event as the beginning of a long-term effort to redefine what true representation means in Liberia and across the continent.

Shifting the Focus

Johnson Sirleaf reflected on the EJS Center's evolution, explaining that its initial focus was on women already in positions of authority.

"We needed enough people at the decision-making level who could make a difference," she said. "That way, we could start changing the mindset, changing attitudes."

She announced a new priority on youth, pledging to expand programs on civic education, values, and social transformation. "What does it take as a young person? What can we do to improve education, expand knowledge, and ultimately build a society where leadership is more inclusive and impactful?" she asked.

Johnson Sirleaf credited a post-presidency strategic review for steering her toward public sector leadership development. Although her professional background was in finance and economics, she said the analysis made clear that the greatest need was in building strong public institutions and cultivating ethical governance.

"We didn't say politics," she stressed. "The Center never said politics. It said leadership in public service."

Honoring Trailblazers

Ellen Pratt, the EJS Center's executive director, used the occasion to highlight Liberia's long history of women leaders, from indigenous warrior Madam Suakoko to jurist Emma Shannon Walser and Nobel Peace laureate Leymah Gbowee.

Pratt said while Liberia has made progress, major gaps remain. Women now hold 39% of executive roles, but only 11% of seats in the Legislature.

"These figures show progress, but also the gaps that remain--especially in elected positions where policy and priorities are set," she said.

Diverse Voices on Stage

The event also featured a panel discussion with prominent women leaders, including Rep. Rugie Barry; Dr. Tanya Ansahta Garnett; Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine; Deputy Minister Cornelia Kruah; and Alphia Faith Kemokai, a young activist.

Panelists shared personal experiences and policy proposals on how to amplify women's voices, not just in numbers but in shaping national decisions.

Call to Action

In closing, Johnson Sirleaf reminded the audience that representation must serve as a foundation, not an endpoint.

"Country Talks is not just about numbers; it's about the stories and realities behind them," she said. "Let us listen deeply, speak honestly, and think boldly about the Liberia we want--one where women's leadership is not the exception, but the norm."

Her remarks come as Liberia and the world commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Platform for Action and the 25th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security.