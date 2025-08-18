Liberia: Stand Sets December 17 'Final Showdown,' Warns Boakai to Lead or Leave

MONROVIA — A coalition of civil society groups has declared Dec. 17 the start of a "final showdown" against President Joseph Boakai, warning he must "lead or leave" after a U.S. State Department report concluded that Liberia's human rights conditions showed "no significant change" during his first year in office.

The Enough Is Enough Protest Coalition, led by Solidarity & Trust for a New Day (STAND) and the We the People Movement, said the December action will dwarf the July 17 demonstrations and target the Executive Mansion itself. Organizers described it as a nationwide wave of nonviolent resistance designed to disrupt governance until the administration addresses what they call entrenched corruption, police abuses, and economic collapse.

"The U.S. report is not just a policy critique -- it is a moral indictment of the Rescue Agenda," said STAND chairman Mulbah Morlu, citing the findings of extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, prolonged detentions, and attacks on press freedom. "Under Boakai's leadership, impunity thrives, abuses persist, and ordinary Liberians remain unprotected."

Background and context

The announcement follows a July 17 rally in Monrovia, when thousands marched against corruption and hardship, presenting a 13-count petition that was rejected by the government. That protest exposed fractures within the opposition: the Liberian People's Party distanced itself, accusing STAND of political opportunism and links to the former ruling Congress for Democratic Change.

The U.S. 2024 human rights report reaffirmed the protesters' concerns, documenting not only systemic corruption and gender-based violence but also misconduct by the Gregory Coleman-led Liberia National Police. Civil society leaders are now calling for the inspector general's removal to restore public trust.

Meanwhile, President Boakai, elected in late 2023 on promises of accountability and reform, has faced criticism for not delivering on his rhetoric with tangible results. His administration has conducted audits, established a War and Economic Crimes Court, and backed the "ARREST" development agenda, but frustrations over the slow pace of change continue to grow. Recently, his decision to travel to Japan with a large delegation for TICAD-9 and Expo 2025 drew criticism from those who see it as a sign of misplaced priorities amid ongoing domestic economic struggles.

Escalation ahead

The December action will be organized through a 15-member Citizens Engagement Board representing all counties. The board is expected to consult communities, religious and traditional leaders, students, and vulnerable groups before issuing a national mobilization plan.

Unlike July's protests, the coalition said demonstrators will assemble directly around the Executive Mansion, vowing that any attempt to disperse them with force will be met with sustained nonviolent resistance. "This movement will not bow, break, or bend until the Boakai government leads or leaves," the statement said.