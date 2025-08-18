Nigeria: Clem Ohameze Breaks Silence On Viral Health Rumours, Vows to Hold Perpetrators Accountable

"I will not let an idiot rubbish me just like that for cheap popularity because you want to attract traffic to your page."

Nollywood veteran, Clem Ohameze, has vowed to take action against those responsible for spreading disinformation about him on social media.

Recently, reports that the actor has been abandoned by his sons and is being cared for by his only daughter started trending on the internet.

According to the report, the actor reportedly said that his daughter has been taking care of him for two decades, while his sons gave up on him too soon.

Further strengthening the news, a Facebook page, Okwuluora 1, expressed concern about his financial status

"Clem Ohameze has been on my mind for over a year now, but I don't know him too well & his financial status! Pls IF you know him & think that HE needs us to get better, please let me know! One of our finest," the page wrote.

Reaction

The actor, who has mostly been off the public eye, promised to bring the person behind the rumour to book.

In a TikTok live session on Saturday, the 'Ije: The Journey' actor said that it is most unfortunate that those who should know better chose to perpetuate the rumour instead of reaching out to him.

According to the actor, over the years, he chose not to present himself and his family to the public.

"They are my private life, and they will stay private. For someone to get on the internet and fabricate such a story and attribute it to me is what I still cannot fathom.

"And then people I expected to know more were the same people rubishing and whitewashing, that same story all over the internet, asking for my contacts," he said.

Describing the action of the Facebook page responsible for spreading the information as deliberate and mischievous, the actor said that he has involved the police.

"I have sent his number and name to them. This is a cybercrime. I called my friend, who is a director in the DSS. It has cost me a lot to come this far in my life. I will not let an idiot rubbish me just like that for cheap popularity because you want to attract traffic to your page.

Repeat occurrence

It is not the first time the actor has been at the receiving end of unfounded news reports.

In 2024, the veteran actor debunked reports of his demise after seeing a publication of his alleged death and burial arrangements on a blog.

Before that, in 2022, the actor announced that he is set to undergo a critical surgery to fix his cervical vertebrae and regain control of his limbs, which had been affected by an accident he had in the past.

"The other time, it was that I was dead; now it is that I had a stroke. I said this and that, but who did I grant the interview to? Do I have three sons?

"What nonsense is this? Why don't you call and reach out to me and confirm? Now, you have succeeded in smearing my name all over the world," the actor said in the live session.

Clem Ohameze

A veteran in the Nigerian movie industry, Ohameze started professional acting in 1995.

But his breakthrough role was in 1999 when he featured in a big-budget movie titled 'Endtime'.

He has acted in over 500 movies, including the classic 'A Cry for Help', 'Endtime 1 and 2, 'Billionaire's Club', 'Bad Boys', 'The Maid' and others.

Not much is known about his family except that he is married to Chinwe Esther Ohameze, a public administrator, and they have two children.