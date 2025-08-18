Nigeria: Son of Nigeria's Ex-Military Leader Babangida Did Not Turn Down State Bank Job As Claimed Online

Son of Nigeria's ex-military leader Babangida did not turn down state bank job as claimed online

IN SHORT: In July 2025, Muhammad Babangida accepted an employment offer from Nigeria's president Bola Tinubu to become the head of the Bank of Agriculture. He did not reject the job as claimed on social media.

A 21 July 2025 Facebook post reads: "Breaking: Muhammed Babangida Rejects Tinubu's Appointment as Chairman of Bank of Agriculture."

Muhammad Babangida, 53, is the son of Ibrahim Babangida, the former Nigerian military leader who was head of state from 1985 to 1993.

The message features a letter, dated 21 July 2025, allegedly from Muhammad to Nigerian president Bola Tinubu. It is headlined: "Declining Appointment as Chairman, Bank of Agriculture."

It reads, in part: "After careful reflection and consultation, I have decided, with utmost respect, to decline the appointment. This decision was not made lightly. It stems from a convergence of personal and professional consideration which, at this time, would not allow me to serve with the level of focus and commitment the position rightly demands."

The Bank of Agriculture is a Nigerian government-sponsored development bank. It provides credit facilities to farmers and businesses in rural areas.

Did Muhammad turn down the state job? We checked.

Tinubu-Ibrahim bond, Muhammad accepts appointment

The close relationship between Tinubu and Ibrahim Babangida is well documented.

In February, Tinubu acknowledged Ibrahim's role in his political career, emphasising that without his guidance, things would have turned out differently.

And on 18 July, the Bank of Agriculture congratulated Muhammad on his appointment as their new chairperson.

Dada Olusegun, Tinubu's aide, dismissed the claim on social media on 21 July.

"Muhammed Babangida has officially accepted his appointment as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), expressing deep gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the trust reposed in him," Olusegun said.

The claim that Muhammad rejected Tinubu's job offer is false.

