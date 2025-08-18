Africa: Rakotondrabe Hails Madagascar Fighting Spirit, Balbone Proud Despite Burkina Faso Exit

Madagascar have built a reputation as one of African football's rising forces, and their latest achievement in Zanzibar only strengthens that status.

With a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso at the Amaan Stadium on Saturday night, the Barea booked their place in the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 -- their second consecutive appearance in the knockout stage.

While Burkina Faso were already eliminated and playing for pride, Madagascar carried the weight of expectation.

A win was the only result that could guarantee progress, and they delivered with courage, composure, and a touch of brilliance.

Rakotondrabe Salutes His Players' Spirit

Head coach Romuald Rakotondrabe was full of praise for his players after the final whistle.

"We won the game but it wasn't straightforward at all. Fortunately, we scored two goals, but the game was very difficult. Our players played with character, and a will to continue this competition."

Rakotondrabe also paid tribute to the high standards in Group B, which included Mauritania, Madagascar, Burkina Faso, and Central African Republic.

"There is no team in our group that didn't deserve to qualify. I doff my hat to all the teams in our group for the high level of football they exhibited."

A Fierce Contest in Zanzibar

Madagascar started in the best possible way when Fenohasina Razafimaro struck a thunderous long-range effort in the seventh minute.

But Burkina Faso responded, with Souleymane Sangaré heading home from a pinpoint Hanaby Sagné cross in the 25th minute.

The turning point came midway through the second half. A clumsy challenge by Sagné inside the box left the referee with no choice but to award a penalty.

Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa converted calmly to seal a 2-1 win that carried the Barea into the last eight.

Still, Rakotondrabe admitted it was not easy.

"The result doesn't reflect the reality of the match, but l can assure it was very difficult especially in the last 15 minutes. Emotionally it was very difficult but our players played with pride and desire to defend our country. This edition's option of five teams in a group is really difficult to progress from the group."

Balbone: Lessons for the Future

For Burkina Faso, coach Issa Balbone acknowledged defeat with dignity.

"We are from a difficult game today. Despite playing good football, we stumbled on a Madagascar team that wanted to go through by all means. I wish them good luck."

He was quick to highlight the quality of the group overall.

"All the games played had a very high intensity."

Balbone rotated his side for the final group game, determined to keep morale high even for those who had not featured prominently.

"We were obliged to use our squad depth. If players left the competition without playing, it could have affected them negatively even at their different clubs."

A Bright Future for the Stallions?

Though eliminated, Balbone expressed pride in his team's resilience and hinted at optimism for the future.

"I remain the coach of Burkina Faso. It is left for the federation to decide. I am proud of the lads and the fight they put up. I think the future is bright."

What Next for Madagascar?

Madagascar's journey continues with a quarter-final clash against the winner of Group A, potentially Morocco, DR Congo, or Kenya.

With their battling display in Zanzibar, the Barea have shown they will not be an easy opponent in the knockout stages.

Their second consecutive CHAN quarter-final appearance cements their growing reputation and underlines a determination that has made them one of the stories of the tournament.