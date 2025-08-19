Africa Leaders Launch Sustain Initiative to Finance Stronger Health Systems

A new framework to boost Africa's ability to finance and manage its own health systems has been launched at the Africa Health Sovereignty Summit in Accra.

The framework, called the SUSTAIN Initiative, was introduced on August 5, 2025, under the patronage of President John Dramani Mahama.

The summit brought together former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim of Mauritius, and the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus.

According to the summit communiqué, the SUSTAIN Initiative is designed to reduce Africa's reliance on external aid by mobilizing domestic resources and encouraging private sector participation.

Related Articles

Leaders said it would provide long-term funding for health while linking health sovereignty to wider areas such as trade, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and digital infrastructure.

The initiative will also work through existing African Union platforms, including the PROPER supply chain traceability system, the PanaBIOS digital certification platform, and the AfCFTA Hub, to integrate African businesses into global trade networks.

Participants at the summit stressed that health must be treated as a driver of productivity and economic transformation, not only as a social service. They called for equity, transparency, and inclusive participation in decision-making to ensure all countries, especially low- and middle-income ones, benefit from the new system.

The leaders further agreed to establish a Presidential High-Level Panel to guide the rollout of the new framework and coordinate with development partners.

"The SUSTAIN Initiative is a turning point in Africa's journey towards self-reliant and resilient health systems," the communiqué stated.

By: Jacob Aggrey