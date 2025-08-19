Ethiopia's Federal Civil Service Commission Announces Salary Increment for Civil Servants

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Federal Civil Service Commission has announced a substantial salary increment for government employees effective coming September.

In a statement it issued today, the commission revealed that the decision is part of the government's ongoing effort to improve the lives of citizens and address macroeconomic challenges.

The commission elaborated that the minimum salary of a government employee will rise from 4,760 Birr to 6,000 Birr; and at the high end of the scale, the maximum salary will increase from 21,492 Birr to 39,000 Birr.

For a beginner employee with bachelor degree, the starting salary will be adjusted from 6,940 Birr to 11,500 Birr, the commission said, adding that the increment will also apply to government employees in various sectors outside the civil service.

According to the commission, this large salary adjustment will require an additional budget of over 160 billion Birr, raising the total annual government expenditure on salaries to 560 billion Birr.

The commission acknowledged that while this may strain the national budget, improving the living standards of public servants is a top priority.

Emphasizing that a robust national economy is imperative to achieve nation's aspirations, the government has called on civil servants to play their part in fighting corruption and work diligently towards achieving Ethiopia's prosperity.

tThe government will enforce strict controls and take appropriate measures against any illegal individual or business engaged in unjustified price hikes relating to the salary adjustments, the commission noted.