Ghana: President Mahama Thanks Ghanaians for Support After Helicopter Crash Tragedy

18 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, and the government have expressed deep gratitude to Ghanaians and the international community for the support shown following the helicopter crash of August 6, which claimed eight lives, including two ministers of state.

In a message issued by the Presidency on Monday, the President said the nation was moved by the outpouring of condolences, solidarity, and practical assistance offered during the period of mourning.

He noted that the sympathy messages, attendance at the state funeral, and acts of kindness towards the bereaved families brought comfort in a difficult time.

The statement commended individuals, security personnel, and corporate organisations that worked to ensure that the victims were given what it described as a "dignified and befitting Ghanaian burial."

"As we return to the duties of resetting Ghana and building the Ghana we want, let us remain united in prayer, comfort one another, and continue to support the families affected by this tragedy," the statement said.

The President in the statement prayed for the souls of the departed to rest in eternal peace.

Following the conclusion of the state funeral and the burial of all eight victims, the Chief of Staff has directed that flags at public buildings, which had been flown at half-mast in mourning, be restored to full mast with immediate effect.

By: Jacob Aggrey

