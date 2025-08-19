Ghana: President Mahama Grants 998 Prisoners Amnesty

18 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

President John Dramani Mahama has granted amnesty to 998 prisoners serving various jail terms across prisons in the country.

The gesture is upon the recommendation of the Prisons Service Council and in consultation with the Council of State and in accordance with Article 72(1) of the Constitution.

A statement issued by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, in Accra yesterday said the number is out of a total of 1,014 recommended.

Per the statement, 87 persons who were sentenced to death will now be commuted to life imprisonment whiles 51 prisoners who were on life sentence will now have to serve 20 years.

Related Articles

First time offenders to be granted pardon are 787, seriously ill, 33, over 70 years irrespective of offence 36, nursing mothers, 2 and petitions, 2.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.