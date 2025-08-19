Nigeria: Sokoto Boat Accident - 26 Rescued, 25 Still Missing As Search Continues

Efforts to locate the remaining victims of Sunday's tragic boat accident in Sokoto have intensified, with 26 passengers confirmed rescued and 25 still unaccounted for, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The Head of NEMA's Sokoto Operations Office, Mr. Aliyu Shehu, disclosed that the ill-fated boat was carrying 51 passengers along with goods and motorcycles when it capsized.

"The rescue operation is ongoing. We have also alerted neighbouring communities to assist in the search for more victims," Shehu stated.

When our reporter visited the scene of the accident, anxious families were seen gathered by the riverside, waiting to know the fate of their loved ones.

Officials from the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) were also present at the site.

Engr. Muhammad Bala, the NIWA Area Manager, confirmed that the agency had impounded the boat involved in the incident.

He urged boat and canoe operators to strictly adhere to safety guidelines to prevent future tragedies.

"The safety of passengers must always be a priority. Overloading and ignoring basic safety measures put lives at risk," Bala warned.