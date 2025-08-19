Nigerian Writers, Others Mourn Passing of Poet-Journalist, Evelyn Osagie

The Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned journalist, poet and cultural advocate, Evelyn Osagie. She died after a brief illness in Lagos on Sunday August 17.

In a statement signed by the President of the Society, Wole Adedoyin, members described her death as a huge loss to Nigeria's literary and cultural community.

Osagie was a vibrant, upwardly mobile journalist whose passion for storytelling, advocacy and the arts left an indelible mark on Nigeria's media and cultural landscape. With a perceptive mind for creative details and an eye for images, she emerged as one of the country's most dedicated voices on the Arts and Culture beat, where her work spanned nearly a decade.

Until her passing, Osagie served as an Assistant Editor with The Nation Newspaper in Lagos, Nigeria. Through her incisive reports, she amplified the voices of artistic collectives, while also shedding light on critical issues ranging from cultural advocacy to women's and children's rights, civil rights and mental health.

Her journalism was not just reportage but advocacy--driving conversations and inspiring action.

Born in Lagos, Evelyn nurtured a lifelong passion for poetry, photography and the creative arts. Beyond her newsroom responsibilities, she immersed herself in poetry performances, creative writing and photographic storytelling.

She carved out a distinctive niche in what she called experiential poetry--a genre that fused her journalistic precision with poetic imagination, giving her works a unique resonance.

Her literary journey was profoundly shaped by great mentors and inspirations. She enjoyed the mentorship of the late Prof. JP Clark and Prof. Ebun Clark, who fondly described her as a gifted storyteller.

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, also endorsed her poetry, a gesture that helped propel her career. She deeply admired writers and thinkers such as Prof. Festus Iyayi, Odia Ofeimun, Kunle Ajibade, Prof. Niyi Osundare, Prof. G.G. Darah, Prof. Femi Osofisan and Mr. Lanre Idowu, among others, while treasuring her relationship with the Association of Nigerian Authors.

Among her most remarkable journalistic works was the story of Indian Ayuba, a young girl with a mentally challenged mother. Beginning in 2009, Evelyn followed and documented her journey with rare empathy, giving voice to the voiceless and highlighting the resilience of children living under extraordinary circumstances.

Her outstanding contributions to journalism and advocacy earned her several recognitions, including the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) Beatrice Bassey Prize for Female Reporter of the Year in 2015.

Yet, beyond awards and accolades, Evelyn remained a humble, dedicated advocate for the less privileged, regularly lending her platform to NGOs, civil society organizations, and human rights campaigns.

As an arts reporter deeply embedded in the cultural scene, Osagie built a bridge between Nigeria's creative community and the wider public. She championed artists, writers and performers in her work while simultaneously creating space for her own growth as a poet-performer. Her selflessness made her both a chronicler and participant in Nigeria's cultural renaissance.

In her lifetime, Evelyn often said her greatest joy was rubbing shoulders with the literary icons whose works shaped her. In turn, she became an inspiration to emerging voices in both journalism and literature. Her legacy lives on in her writings, poetry, photographs, and in the lives of countless people she touched with her creativity and compassion.

The Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) remembers Evelyn Osagie as a Culture/Arts Journalist, Writer, Poet-Performer, and Advocate--a rare blend of artistry and activism. Though gone too soon, her voice continues to echo through the stories she told, the verses she penned, and the lives she uplifted.

Also in a tribute, the creative writer, journalist and critic, Molara Wood described the late journalist as "an intrepid culture journalist, tireless, highly resourceful, full of verve".